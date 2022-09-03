 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Hundreds of workers from 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes are on strike and when they go back to work depends   (wtae.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Things are going to get messy.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Any guesses on what CNAs currently get per hour and what SEIU is asking for?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: Any guesses on what CNAs currently get per hour and what SEIU is asking for?


Not very much.
And more
 
carkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what they are getting all pissy about.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Again already?!
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
um but.... (swallows) truly....

This will be the next node of anxiety for "developed" countries. Wages will get "too high" to induce people to become diaper changers and ditch diggers. Fortunately, the US has enough immigration that it has put that problem off for a little while, but it will be back with a vengeance. You know,  you see it for food service, teachers, agricultural work, and manual labor of all sorts. Skilled workers are going to ask for more money or not bother getting skills anymore.

Maybe allowing immigration of skilled workers only? Good luck with that.

Clearly we need to upgrade robots to a level that they can start replacing skilled workers. That's the ticket!
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The wave of declining American boomer dotards is just barely starting to crest.

Their massive demand for personal care to support their autumn years cannot even remotely possibly be met by fairly-paid, trained, and qualified health-care workers.
 
