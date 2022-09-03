 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy) Hero And a new Canadian hero arises   (saltwire.com) divider line
8
    More: Hero, Paratrooper, Canadian Forces, Canadian Forces Land Force Command, Parachuting, CFB Petawawa, Canadian Forces Air Command, Military, Canada  
•       •       •

425 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2022 at 2:45 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Beeratrooper 1"

😆
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Social media comments focused on the soldier's choice of beer (Miller Lite) which a number of individuals suggested as being less than adequate as well as questions about whether he would be disciplined for his actions.

I agree with the comments, for once.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Looks like he was descending.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If he wasn't masturbating with the other hand he wasn't even trying
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There is no Canadian hero greater than this one:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
neeNHA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parachute?
Pussy.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: There is no Canadian hero greater than this one:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x905]


Eh?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neeNHA: Parachute?
Pussy.


Canadian
The maples and hockey
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.