(CNN)   Man who threatened to fly plane into Mississippi Walmart suffers from Middle-Name-is-Wayne Syndrome   (cnn.com)
29
    More: Followup, Mississippi, Airport, Federal Aviation Administration, twin-engine plane, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka, Aircraft, Federal government of the United States, Elaine Benes  
663 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 10:05 PM (50 minutes ago)



jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
+1 Subby!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kenny Wayne Shepherd - Blue on Black (Official Music Video) | Warner Vault
Youtube TEqX5CWh7tY
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Why did he threaten the Walmart?"
"No Target in Tupelo"

/Sorry
 
assjuice
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Attention rednecks, Trump commands you to destroy all Walmarts.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Wayne Brady gonna have to crash a plane?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Tupelo
Youtube oSl4KX7zBTQ
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Mountaindew Wayne Camacho?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's a Walmart in Mississippi.  I know it's an odd thing to say to someone threatening to crash a plane, but jeez, aim a little higher.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Funny how "Middle Name is Wayne" plus "From Mississippi" plus "Bizarre Wal-Mart obsession" never equals "Rocket Scientist".
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The suspect... is in custody

BOOO!!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: It's a Walmart in Mississippi.  I know it's an odd thing to say to someone threatening to crash a plane, but jeez, aim a little higher.


It's difficult - Walmart tends to build out, not up. Some of those stores are so big that crashing a plane into it might go unnoticed depending on what part of the store the plane landed...
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: [Fark user image image 375x484]


It's really not Wayne's World.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As soon as I heard his name, I had to wonder: what makes a Wayne such a wang?
 
don't understand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No love for the name John Quaka?

C'mon, man!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

assjuice: Attention rednecks, Trump commands you to destroy all Walmarts.


Build the wall, destroy the Walmart, make up your mind!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The plane he stole is kinda hard to fly.  My husband is a pilot and doesn't know how to fly it.  I think it's very plane-specific.  So someone in mental crisis being able to do that?  Well, kudos to that guy.  I'm impressed.

I hope he gets the help he needs.

Fly (your own plane) to DC, bruv.  We'll help you here!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Probably run some radar around his yard to look for bunkers and bodies too
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: It's a Walmart in Mississippi.  I know it's an odd thing to say to someone threatening to crash a plane, but jeez, aim a little higher.


Walmarts aren't known for being very tall. Aiming higher would just cause an overshoot and he would have hit the Waffle House next door
 
CrustyHoor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x477]
Probably run some radar around his yard to look for bunkers and bodies too


And meth. Looottss of meth.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I mean, I can totally see flying a single-engine plane into a Walmart being the Mississippi version of 9/11...
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TEqX5CWh7tY]


Is that like....

Black Tape for a Blue Girl - One Last Breath
Youtube iKSZWFWri9g


Yeah.....I know it isn't.   ;-)
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: I mean, I can totally see flying a single-engine plane into a Walmart being the Mississippi version of 9/11...


More like 0.8181818182
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x477]
Probably run some radar around his yard to look for bunkers and bodies too


I want to know more about the Mole Women.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: InfoFreako: It's a Walmart in Mississippi.  I know it's an odd thing to say to someone threatening to crash a plane, but jeez, aim a little higher.

It's difficult - Walmart tends to build out, not up. Some of those stores are so big that crashing a plane into it might go unnoticed depending on what part of the store the plane landed...


"Welcome to Walmart... I love you."
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was Wayne mad about:

Fountains of Wayne - Stacy's Mom (Official Music Video)
Youtube dZLfasMPOU4
 
sniderman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
...my middle name is wayne...
 
aperson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
On a related note.  My local Walmart is right off the end of the runway of my local airport.  I have on many occasions speculated about the feasibility of landing on the roof.  It's definitely long enough for the plane I fly.  The trick would be avoiding all the air conditioners and sky lights.
 
