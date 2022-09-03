 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Cloudflare sends Kiwi Farms to a farm upstate   (nbcnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, Transgender, Internet, Website, security services provider Cloudflare, Denial-of-service attack, Internet forum, Usenet, Blog  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 10:50 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Good.


This.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
glue factory I hope
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finally
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazing what happens when the media does their f*cking job.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of them should still be visited by nite nite squads.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hell is a Kiwi Farms?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cloud flare, for a long time, defended these subhuman farks. They aren't heroes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: The hell is a Kiwi Farms?


Imagine if everyone banned from 4chan, 8chan, and 8kun decided to open their own webshiate and use it to harass everyone who dared to slight them and any other person on the Internet who might be a good target "for the lulz" by being different in any way, shape, or form and by being visible enough to get their attention and who actually gives them attention by responding to their harassment.

Now imagine if the users of that site also read the Evil Book of Evil, or were exposed to every sci-fi/fantasy artifact you could think of that causes people to turn evil or go insane.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kittypie070: glue factory I hope


What that glue might look like:

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: Bootleg: The hell is a Kiwi Farms?

Imagine if everyone banned from 4chan, 8chan, and 8kun decided to open their own webshiate and use it to harass everyone who dared to slight them and any other person on the Internet who might be a good target "for the lulz" by being different in any way, shape, or form and by being visible enough to get their attention and who actually gives them attention by responding to their harassment.

Now imagine if the users of that site also read the Evil Book of Evil, or were exposed to every sci-fi/fantasy artifact you could think of that causes people to turn evil or go insane.


You already covered the second bit with the first bit
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this the site that marge tater tots claimed swatted her?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took them long enough.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bootleg: The hell is a Kiwi Farms?


They're the abortion that was left over after 8chan was kicked offline.  Basically a bunch of hateful farks that are terrorizing anyone the don't like: specifically LGBTQIA+ individuals.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
KF & it's denizens still need to spend some time in supermax.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.