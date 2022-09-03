 Skip to content
(NBC News)   When your small town's Spaceport never gets off the ground   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
250 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2022 at 12:20 AM



9 Comments     (+0 »)
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"A commercial spaceport?  It put Ogdenville, Brockway and North Haverbrook on the map."
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"In 2015, officials in Camden County pitched a bold idea to their 54,000 residents: a commercial spaceport to be built along one of the most pristine stretches of the Georgia coast."

Hmmmmm, why does Camden County sound familiar?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ah, yes. That's it!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Union Carbide site was a chemical plant that processed methyl isocyanate - same chemical that leaked in Bhopal, India. The plant eventually closed. Also, a large paper mill in town shut down in about 2002, IIRC. There is the King's Bay Submarine base, but I don't know how active it is since the end of the Cold War.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could possibly go wrong with launching spacecraft over populated areas that also happen to be environmentally sensitive.

I see companies just lining up for the opportunity to fark themselves over should something go wrong.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. You could be wherever SpaceX set up in Texas that now hates the deal they agreed to because rockets are not nice things to be around
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
See, they should have thrown in a monorail with the spaceport. That's what was missing. That's why it failed.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The closest town to Rocket Lab's Launch Complex 1 in NZ is Gisborne, population 37,000. But that was built by the company itself. Not an "if you build it, they will come" kind of thing.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

