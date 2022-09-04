 Skip to content
(WMUR New Hampshire)   Should've stuck with a reliable charcoal-powered bus   (wmur.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have opened a window and smoked their ciggarette outside. I like that they said that there were a number of things that could have set it off.
 
Charrington
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is only news because it's such a rare occurrence. People have grown so accustomed to the infrastructure that we have now that they don't even realize how lucky they are. The faux environmentalists who are rushing to jump on every green fad will see to it that Americans can no longer choose reliable, safe, proven technology. When EVs are crammed down our throats, mandated by governments paid off by the likes of Elon Musk, we'll see fires and explosions like this every day.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Charrington: This is only news because it's such a rare occurrence. People have grown so accustomed to the infrastructure that we have now that they don't even realize how lucky they are. The faux environmentalists who are rushing to jump on every green fad will see to it that Americans can no longer choose reliable, safe, proven technology. When EVs are crammed down our throats, mandated by governments paid off by the likes of Elon Musk, we'll see fires and explosions like this every day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Charrington: The faux environmentalists who are rushing to jump on every green fad will see to it that Americans can no longer choose reliable, safe, proven technology.


Big whale oil finally got to ye huh?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Charrington: This is only news because it's such a rare occurrence. People have grown so accustomed to the infrastructure that we have now that they don't even realize how lucky they are. The faux environmentalists who are rushing to jump on every green fad will see to it that Americans can no longer choose reliable, safe, proven technology. When EVs are crammed down our throats, mandated by governments paid off by the likes of Elon Musk, we'll see fires and explosions like this every day.


When golden retrievers try to talk.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

"Take chances, make mistakes, get messy! Also, WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!"

/that final episode of the Magic School Bus got really dark.
 
