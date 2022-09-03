 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   Treehouse for sale   (zillow.com) divider line
32
    More: Awkward, Total structure area, Square foot, Mobile Apps, Mobile phone, Web browser, Total interior livable area, supported browser, American Civil War  
•       •       •

990 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whoa, in Jackson, Mississippi, no less.

...might want to jump on it. The city has about 20 days of freshwater left.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2046 Willow Way, Jackson, MS 39204

Soon to be renamed "One Less Willow Way"
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
In this delightful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage you can get back to nature, enjoy the park living experience. Has a unique skylight.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$24,900?!    If it were walnut, I suppose but that looks like maple.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Like with many fixer uppers, the first step in restoring this one should be to add gasoline and strike a match.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
More like Whomping Willow Way
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$7k in taxes? On that place? Without a tree through it?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Imperfect Pixels: Whoa, in Jackson, Mississippi, no less.

...might want to jump on it. The city has about 20 days of freshwater left.


Incorrect,  the city with 20 days of water is in New Mexico.

Jackson has not had water for at least a week.
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Imperfect Pixels: Whoa, in Jackson, Mississippi, no less.

...might want to jump on it. The city has about 20 days of freshwater left.

Incorrect,  the city with 20 days of water is in New Mexico.

Jackson has not had water for at least a week.


ahh, holy shiat, yeah. I felt a little bad about making the joke, only to have the wrong city. I'm what's wrong with America.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Imperfect Pixels: BizarreMan: Imperfect Pixels: Whoa, in Jackson, Mississippi, no less.

...might want to jump on it. The city has about 20 days of freshwater left.

Incorrect,  the city with 20 days of water is in New Mexico.

Jackson has not had water for at least a week.

ahh, holy shiat, yeah. I felt a little bad about making the joke, only to have the wrong city. I'm what's wrong with America.


Well, simple fact is we don't expect to see stuff like this in America.  It's third world stuff.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would make perfect facade for new ripley's believe it or not (tm) attraction and/or insurance settlement flip..."
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a new pet to go with the new home.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Likely to sell faster than 81% nearby."

Heh. I think they may be overestimating that from-the-ass claim a bit.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Split level for sale , Mostly split , mostly leveled.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of Jackson is without fresh water? The city and surrounding areas?
I have a trumpian acquaintance who lives there --- either in the city or an affluent suburb, not sure which --- but because I don't want to get into a conversation where he criticizes "those people," I haven't asked him if he personally is affected.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: 2046 Willow Way, Jackson, MS 39204

Soon to be renamed "One Less Willow Way"



Seems like it should make it 2045 Willow Way.

/take one down and pass it around
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Something ain't right.  Other than it's smashed by a tree.  The highest listing price shown is for just over $50k in 2018 (I assume before the tree) yet the taxes are over $7k.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A friend of mine had a tree fall on her house while she was asleep at home.  Her tale of the event has the greatest opening line of any story:  "I knew I was in trouble when I woke up with a board in my mouth."
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Trik: Get a new pet to go with the new home.
[i.pinimg.com image 390x455]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Imperfect Pixels: BizarreMan: Imperfect Pixels: Whoa, in Jackson, Mississippi, no less.

...might want to jump on it. The city has about 20 days of freshwater left.

Incorrect,  the city with 20 days of water is in New Mexico.

Jackson has not had water for at least a week.

ahh, holy shiat, yeah. I felt a little bad about making the joke, only to have the wrong city. I'm what's wrong with America.

Well, simple fact is we don't expect to see stuff like this in America.  It's third world stuff.


Yep, and we're living in one.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A chainsaw would be required to make that statement true.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: Trik: Get a new pet to go with the new home.
[i.pinimg.com image 390x455]

[Fark user image 425x532]


yep.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The neighborhood's having a run of bad luck:

April 2022
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next door 2022:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Next door 2014
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: The neighborhood's having a run of bad luck:

April 2022
[Fark user image 478x314]
Next door 2022:
[Fark user image 484x294]
Next door 2014
[Fark user image 478x253]


I don't like to blame victims, but if that's how they tried to play basketball, that house was doomed. It was just a matter of time.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Round here that's a couple years of good hot firewood for the Woodstove, put the rest of the house into the woodpile too.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Demetrius: $7k in taxes? On that place? Without a tree through it?


Red states love to avoid income taxes because they hurt the wealthy and instead use sales and property taxes to hurt the working and middle classes, respectively.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: Something ain't right.  Other than it's smashed by a tree.  The highest listing price shown is for just over $50k in 2018 (I assume before the tree) yet the taxes are over $7k.


Red state taxes. Tax breaks for the wealthy and soak the working and middle class.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Like with many fixer uppers, the first step in restoring this one should be to add gasoline and strike a match.


My suspicion is that the cost is basically just the cost of the land.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: fragMasterFlash: Like with many fixer uppers, the first step in restoring this one should be to add gasoline and strike a match.

My suspicion is that the cost is basically just the cost of the land.


It should be the cost of the land less the cost of removing the destroyed house.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A friend of mine had a tree fall on her house while she was asleep at home.  Her tale of the event has the greatest opening line of any story:  "I knew I was in trouble when I woke up with a board in my mouth."


At least she woke up!!
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Like with many fixer uppers, the first step in restoring this one should be to add gasoline and strike a match.


You reminded me of my grandparents' house because it was torn down after they passed.  They may as well have torched it.  I just looked it up on Google Maps and every house in the neighborhood has been torn down and replaced with something much bigger and uglier - but the front yards are well manicured. It's awful. I don't think the size of the house leaves much room for a backyard anymore.

I really thought their next door neighbor's house could last, but it's gone too.  It used to be one of the biggest most mansiony houses in the neighborhood.  Now that house would look small and modest. That house was one of a few 2-story houses in my grandparent's neighborhood.  Now most are 2 or even 3 stories.

Needless to say, I could not afford to live there if I wanted to.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.