(Victoria Times Colonist)   Hey Bra, you go on, I'm gonna chill for a bit   (timescolonist.com) divider line
Virtually_Human [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Took affect in 10 minutes? I'm calling BS on that.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Virtually_Human: Took affect in 10 minutes? I'm calling BS on that.


Yeah me too.
It's an ad for that sling he used to carry the pup out.

/enjoy responsibly.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this did not happen
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's called a roach. You've had a century to learn this, dorks.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Do people throw away weed?
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Woofer Madness?

No, how about

Reefer Malamute?

Sigh, just waiting for TiredRob to show up to tell us how bad weed is
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
fentanyl is everywhere people//                        //
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Woofer Madness?

No, how about

Reefer Malamute?

Sigh, just waiting for TiredRob to show up to tell us how bad weed is


Weed is slowly killing me. I'm 49 and I'll probably be dead in 20-30 years. Don't smoke weed. All I do is sit around making art and hanging out with friends and playing video games when I'm not at work. Sometimes I'll smoke weed and watch cartoons and just start laughing my ass off.

It's hell, I'm hoping to become an alcoholic again because I think my liver is getting dangerously small and I don't feel like sh*t for most of the day.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"marijuana butt"

They're not called roaches any more?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's actually "brah"
 
alex10294
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weed eating dogs are a great easy moneymaker in the vet ER. (Know an ER vet personally). Nothing really to do but make sure it was pure and they don't get dehydrated.  Owners always really happy after they come clean and tell the vet what really happened. Dogs are almost always fine.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "marijuana butt"

They're not called roaches any more?


I have a collection of roaches. I keep them scattered around my cabin. 😅
I can roll good joints but still prefer a bong.

Do you bust people for weed? I know you're a cop but do you work in a legal state?

I never drive high but I sure like going to my dispensaries and getting some fine Northern Lights Indica, coming home smoking and watching MST3K.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...dogs have a larger number of cannabinoid receptors...

Lucky
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kona: fentanyl is everywhere people//                        //


Yeah, it's really put a damper on my hookers and blow routine. Fentynal sucks. What a horrible invention.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

educated: Virtually_Human: Took affect in 10 minutes? I'm calling BS on that.

Yeah me too.
It's an ad for that sling he used to carry the pup out.

/enjoy responsibly.


The photo is pretty hilarious. I'll give em a pass.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Do people throw away weed?


If your dog eats your bag of weed, leave an open jar of peanut butter out and play a YouTube channel that is all squirrels on the tv.

Pupper will have the best day
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dog looks baked,. like some moron gave it shotguns up its canine nose for shiats an giggles course the dog now wants to sleep and dream of bones and chasing cars
 
