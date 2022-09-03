 Skip to content
(Up North Live)   CSB Sunday Morning: Labor Day traditions   (upnorthlive.com) divider line
    More: CSB, The Mighty, Mighty Mac, Labor Day tradition  
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
As Labor Day traditionally heralded the start of the new school year, the clan frequently celebrated this with a blowout of epic proportions.

Imagine a privately owned campground, open only to a select group; my grandmother and her siblings, their spouses, their children and their grandchildren.   Imagine 200 people, with access to alcohol, kitchen facilities and explosives, on a piece of land that backed up to the Pacific Ocean.

Uncle Smoke and Uncle Boomer were tasked with taking the smarter kids fishing on that last Saturday morning.  Most of these were teenagers, about 10 of them.  They had the task of hauling in the nets.  I, along with my great-uncles, were the ones launching sticks of dynamite out from the boat and into the water.

The fish would be brought from the boats to the men on the shore.  They were tasked with scaling and cleaning the fish, which were then hauled up to the kitchen for the ladies to prepare for dinner.

Of course, everyone had access to the 33 gallon containers of punch to slake their thirsts.  The kiddos just had to remember to drink from the one with the red "X" emblazoned upon it.  Or not.  The kids learned young if they could handle their liquor or not if they drank from the unmarked can.

After dinner, we would head down to the beach for fireworks.  Again, this was Smoke and Boomer's time to shine.  Fireworks launched skyward as the kiddos ran on the sand with sparklers, and the beach campfires blazed away, toasting marshmallows for s'mores.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Getting blind stinko exhausted drunk at the after-wrap afterparty following "The Telethon".
The local MDA would get some hotel rooms donated for the volunteers who ran the show.
I don't know how I survived a few of 'em.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
As a kid, stupidly just zoning out on the Jerry Lewis Telethon.

Later, weekends with the GF. Though our travel weekend was usually Columbus Day because she was a Federal Employee, the crowds smaller, the traffic less onerous and the beach weather was nicer.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm just surprised people have Labor Day traditions.

My Arbor Day traditions are kick-ass though.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was 12 (1972), my father bought a lot in a camping resort (Wilderness Resorts) about 15 miles from here. The first year my parents stayed out occaisionally, but after that it was mineevery summer. Labor day meant that summer was over, me and all my friends were going back to school, and I would not see them until next Memorial Day. It was a bittersweet time and when I went back the next weekend, nothing was open and no one was there (except a few adults who lived nearby). I have often wondered if this is where my seasonal depression started. In retrospect, our parents allowing us to stay out there every summer unsupervised was not the best thing to do.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Our Labor Day tradition: don't try to travel anywhere on Labor Day weekend. We stay home to grill and drink a bit.

Then we leave the week after, when the kiddos are back at school and the highways and campgrounds are much less crowded.
 
