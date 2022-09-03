 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Heinz launches vintage fashion range featuring clothing with real ketchup marks, it's 'not a stain but a statement'. Well, subby has a few 'statements' hanging in his closet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess after plus-size models came into vogue, it was only a matter of time before they included unattractive and downright ugly models along with the pretty ones.  Fair play.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/actually, I should see if I can get an agent myself
//my time has come!
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wonder if they've contacted Monica Lewinsky for a marketing deal.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, I don't think the jizz stains on your clothes are really the same thing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh... I'm wearing a statement
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Wonder if they've contacted Monica Lewinsky for a marketing deal.


What a timely joke. Found Chris Rocks fark handle
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like a Trump tweet this shouldn't be celebrated.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hot Dog!
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: labman: Wonder if they've contacted Monica Lewinsky for a marketing deal.

What a timely joke. Found Chris Rocks fark handle


Nah that's probably Dennis Miller's account. If it were Rock it'd be about Jada.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let's make ketchup suck more!
 
Farkengruven
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looks like a Carl's Jr. commercial.
 
Hantavirus [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did someone say ketchup?! 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Color-fast ketchup stains. A mother's nightmare.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think it is past time for the WHO to look at lead levels in the drinking water EVERYWHERE, or investigate if there is a worldwide pandemic of stupid. This "fashion statement" is as bad as the pre-slashed jeans.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, I dunno.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

labman: Wonder if they've contacted Monica Lewinsky for a marketing deal.


Or consulted TFG as a ketchup aficionado
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hmmmm.....maybe they should get into "Table Scaping"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Let's make ketchup suck more!


It's CATSUP, you twat
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I suppose some people will buy anything.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don Draper is really reaching for new marketing ideas
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
WHERE THE FARK ARE YOUR PICKLES, HEINZ?!

Seriously. A couple years ago Heinz dill pickles disappeared from the store shelves. Back then they said they were having trouble getting jars to package them, but the jar shortage has to be over by now. Where are the farkin' pickles, Heinz?! WHERE ARE THEY?! TELL US!!! TELL US OR WE WILL HAND YOU OVER TO DR. LUDMILLA KROPOTKIN!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Yeah, I dunno.

[Fark user image 280x409]


That was my thoughts also ..
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
MarLagoSecretFilesWithKetchupStains.jpg
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby hangs his socks in the closet?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't think you are going to get ketchup stains to be a fashion statement.  This will not be a thing.  This will not go viral.  Particularly if you use ugly models and ugly clothes.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Don Draper is really reaching for new marketing ideas


A strike of genius inspired by his going on a bender and shooting his load on his secretary

.... who he subsequently fired for unprofessional conduct when she got too feely afterwards
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That model (you know which one) looks appropriately excited to be parading around in godamn food stained clothing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Subby, I don't think the jizz stains on your clothes are really the same thing.


Not subby, but FTA:

...the range features preloved streetwear and designer items...
 
d.giro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Next: Trojan launching a line of curtains.
 
Truthman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People are stupid..
More crap for the landfill.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is why you should not drink alcohol when you're pregnant.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They could have called it a "staintment."   Big miss there ketchup people.  I'm in the wrong line of work.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: [Fark user image 850x583]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
