Death Valley earns its name.
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Furnace Creek display thermometer is unofficial. The official thermometer is properly sheltered and looks like this:

Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The park's Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees this week

Interestingly, just a couple degrees higher than the majority of the Southwest and Midwest are expected to start seeing by the 2050s
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good place for a nice long run.   The Badwater 135 is in July.   You can qualify by running two other ultras and having a physician declare you legally insane.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blue Oyster Cult: Death Valley Nights
Youtube n1T9G_d8RJ4
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Interestingly, just a couple degrees higher than the majority of the Southwest and Midwest are expected to start seeing by the 2050s


That's heat index temps.  This thermometer is merely temperature.  Not that I'm looking forward to it or anything.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Visitors flocked to the national park to experience the incredible heat on Thursday.


^well, then what ever happens is on you. fark yourself
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: The Furnace Creek display thermometer is unofficial. The official thermometer is properly sheltered and looks like this:

[Fark user image 550x366]


Yep, when I went several years ago the display thermometer said 126 but the official high temperature that day was only 124.

I'm like, that's only a a couple degrees warmer than Phoenix.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: The park's Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees this week

Interestingly, just a couple degrees higher than the majority of the Southwest and Midwest are expected to start seeing by the 2050s


Heat index and actual temperature are NOT the same thing.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aerojockey: common sense is an oxymoron: The Furnace Creek display thermometer is unofficial. The official thermometer is properly sheltered and looks like this:

[Fark user image 550x366]

Yep, when I went several years ago the display thermometer said 126 but the official high temperature that day was only 124.

I'm like, that's only a a couple degrees warmer than Phoenix.


Phoenix is a testament to man's hubris in front of an unloving god. No one should live there.
 
