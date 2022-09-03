 Skip to content
How do you say "Call the WHAAAAAAAAAAmbulance" in Russian?
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
вызвать скорую WHAAAпомощь
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should ask themselves why all these sanctions started at exactly the same times as Ukraine was invaded? They say correlation is not causation but I suspect there is a link in there somewhere....
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In Russia, waahmbulance calls you.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Moscow On The Hudson Coffee Coffee Coffee
Youtube VHIcmoY3_lE
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Go do some krokodil about it, comrade. Fitting that it rots them from the inside, just like their country
 
adamatari
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This has been true since before 1800 - Russian elites in tsarist days spoke French first and Russian second if not third, imitated western European elites, and yet called them "decadent" then too. Some things really don't change.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wonder how much of that article actually happened.  It definitely got silly at the dog kennel/family shack part.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Go do some krokodil about it, comrade. Fitting that it rots them from the inside, just like their country


Can you think of a different reason they attacked Ukraine than Americans kepot igning up to fight in Iraq?

Iraq did not have WMDs.

Iraq was not responsible for 9-11.

Americans just kept signing up to attack, occupy, and continue a war there.

Any difference would be great to know.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

433: I wonder how much of that article actually happened.  It definitely got silly at the dog kennel/family shack part.


You say that about EVERY dog kennel/family shack part!!!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Let's not be upset that we can't answer the question as to where we're going just yet."

Girl, same.  I need to get that embroidered on a throw pillow.
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He should be hoping Ukraine doesn't figure out how to not miss him with western things.
 
ansius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Funnily enough, the EU closing the borders to Russian tourists is probably the best sanction they could use against Putin.

There was a large and growing middle class in Russia that loved being able to enjoy the Western freedoms of travel. I met quite a few of them in Europe and it is a massive prestige thing to do in Russia (it was a massive luxury in the USSR as well, and this has carried over).

Many of them wanted to be seen as being included in the same social class as their equivalents in western Europe - to do the same pastimes, wear the same clothes, eat the same foods, etc.

Now they are pariahs and this is hitting them hard. This is something that will directly affect them now.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

433: I wonder how much of that article actually happened.  It definitely got silly at the dog kennel/family shack part.


It states.but prefer to live, study, shop, retire and send their offspring there.

Ummm that's called living here.  They like living in the west and using Russia as a cash cow.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"This is a clash of civilizations, in which Russia stands on the side of light, and the West embarked on the path of Satanism. And we are now fighting against values that are simply opposite of what we stand for, against absolute evil."

Fox wants their talking points back. Seems even in Russia, every accusation is a confession
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Then STOP CAUSING WAR, SPYING, AND ATTACKING OTHERS ASSHOLE!!!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Mega Steve: Go do some krokodil about it, comrade. Fitting that it rots them from the inside, just like their country

Can you think of a different reason they attacked Ukraine than Americans kepot igning up to fight in Iraq?

Iraq did not have WMDs.

Iraq was not responsible for 9-11.

Americans just kept signing up to attack, occupy, and continue a war there.

Any difference would be great to know.


Both sides, you say?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Help Putin and his cronies fall out some windows then, you spineless trusy
 
