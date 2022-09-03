 Skip to content
(Greek Reporter)   Luxury superyacht "007" has the license to fill   (greekreporter.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dude's dumb girlfriend pulled the plug in the bath tub, and that happened.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh FFS, it even had the James Bond logo

Fark user imageView Full Size


I guess this boat is for scuba diver's eyes only.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone must have engaged submarine mode
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Someone must have engaged submarine mode


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Someone must have engaged submarine mode

[i.pinimg.com image 552x289]


Exactly my first thought
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So another insurance scam, huh?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Now I need a new yacht."

"You've fallen for the sunk cost fallacy."
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Pinnacle Point: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Someone must have engaged submarine mode

[i.pinimg.com image 552x289]

Exactly my first thought


Heading for the secret underwater entrance to the volcano base
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like it was shaken AND stirred.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😆
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a serious note, the sinking is probably a result of the extending.  When they extend a ship, they essentially cut it in half and weld in a new section.  Since the beam of the ship is now no longer one single piece, this means that the ship's haul is prone to getting twisted in bad weather and cracking.

I only know this because the US extended the length of a bunch of our Coast Guard cutters, I think back during the W. Bush administration, and the end result was that almost all of our extended patrol cutters took serious sea worthiness damage from storms, and had to be withdrawn from service, and we were left without an effective coast guard fleet, because the Republicans in the Bush Administration were trying to save money by extending the Coast Guard ships, rather than building all new ones.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know these yachts could be extended like that. Do builders just cut the boat in half and add an extension?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
49 meters is a "superyacht"?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Oh FFS, it even had the James Bond logo

[Fark user image 451x132]

I guess this boat is for scuba diver's eyes only.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Look, boss...you said to send 007 to a watery grave. How were supposed to know you meant the guy?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian superyacht, what are you sinking?

/shamelessly stolen...
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insurance fraud
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kinda surprised no one's photoshopped the boat into iconic Bond opening where the screen is shot and blood's coming down.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they destroyed the ATAC before sinking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shockingly high number of large yachts have been sinking of late. It's almost like the guys that own them all come from a country that recently pariah'ed itself or something.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: On a serious note, the sinking is probably a result of the extending.


Or, like was mentioned in the article, they ran aground.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do big yachts sink often, or are the media just reporting more of them after the huge one sank?
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: winedrinkingman: On a serious note, the sinking is probably a result of the extending.

Or, like was mentioned in the article, they ran aground.


They ran aground on a sandy beach

where it located the above semi-submerged T/C, at a distance of approximately 15 meters from the western side of the sandy beach of Kolona Bay

That shouldn't rupture a sound hull.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

scanman61: 49 meters is a "superyacht"?


To the poors it is
 
kendelrio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA: "An investigation into the sinking has begun."

I'm gonna go out on a limb and guess "Too much water inside" as the cause...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: On a serious note, the sinking is probably a result of the extending.  When they extend a ship, they essentially cut it in half and weld in a new section.  Since the beam of the ship is now no longer one single piece, this means that the ship's haul is prone to getting twisted in bad weather and cracking.

I only know this because the US extended the length of a bunch of our Coast Guard cutters, I think back during the W. Bush administration, and the end result was that almost all of our extended patrol cutters took serious sea worthiness damage from storms, and had to be withdrawn from service, and we were left without an effective coast guard fleet, because the Republicans in the Bush Administration were trying to save money by extending the Coast Guard ships, rather than building all new ones.


Thanks, Obama
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd say someone got sick of maintaining a super yacht and decided an insurance cheque would be better.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: So another insurance scam, huh?


My first thought
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The front fell off?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That Greek insurance company is getting it in the ass.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: That Greek insurance company is getting it in the ass.


From what I've seen in gladiator movies that's how they prefer it.

NTTAWWT.
 
