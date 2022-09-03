 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Someone attempts to unlock four stars in GTA   (twitter.com)
18
    More: Vintage, shot  
18 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uvalde like spike strip deployment at about 1 minute.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Uvalde like spike strip deployment at about 1 minute.


I laughed out loud when I saw that.

/If it were really Uvalde, the cop would have been munching a donut while idly watching the perp speed by.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I want to know WTAF he did to figure that shiat was the better option
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JFC. I hope the cops pay for the tires when they missed their target by 20 feet.

How many people drive around with doors unlocked? Maybe before auto lock became a feature but anything made in at least the last decade should have it.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The real hero of this is the fence he tried to climb.
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HairBolus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ray Stone, Denver, March 2014
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-crime/colorado-carjacker-gets-160-years-for-crime-spree-caught-on-live-tv-idUSKCN0SO2UK20151030
October 30, 2015
Colorado carjacker gets 160 years for crime spree caught on live TV
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I can make a one time exception for some police brutality.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Ray Stone, Denver, March 2014


Ryan Stone
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

powhound: How many people drive around with doors unlocked? Maybe before auto lock became a feature but anything made in at least the last decade should have it.


Was wondering h same thing. I don't know how widespread it was but my 1997 Chrysler Sebring's doors locked when you hit like 15mph. I haven't had a car since then that the doors didn't lock automatically.
 
BigChad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
EZbaked
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: I want to know WTAF he did to figure that shiat was the better option


Probably meth....
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't know why he kept switching cars, the first crossover he was using was gettin' the job done!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Ray Stone, Denver, March 2014
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-colorado-crime/colorado-carjacker-gets-160-years-for-crime-spree-caught-on-live-tv-idUSKCN0SO2UK20151030


When keeping it real goes wrong.

In another call, Stone boasted to a female friend about the international news coverage his case garnered.
"My lawyer told me I made the news in the UK and Australia," Stone said, laughing.

Stone will not be eligible for parole until 2085, the district attorney's office said.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Fark user image total of ZERO of those tricks work, once the cops get air support involved.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ganon D. Mire: A [Fark user image image 50x24] total of ZERO of those tricks work, once the cops get air support involved.


This.
 
