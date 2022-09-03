 Skip to content
(Twitter)   What do you get when you combine corporate data leaks with incel culture? Kiwifarms. A site dedicated to doxxing and swatting feminist and LGBTQ people online. Hold on, this one's bad   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/sarc...?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, at Cloudflare:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cloudflare-abuse-policy-kiwi-farms-harassment-clara-sorrenti-keffals/
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.


Kittypie070: /sarc...?


It's worth being careful.  The site's owner is involved in the doxxing, SWATing, and harassment campaigns, so be careful with your IP address and contact info if you make an account
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These farksticks are the heroes of their own stories. Bloody high school bullies who never got a slap.
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell us how we can f back with kiwi farms I'm game
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who on earth does this kind of crap?  I wish I had the energy.  Go plant a garden you twatwaffles.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this timeline.
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: These farksticks are the heroes of their own stories. Bloody high school bullies who never got a slap.


Or did, but the only lesson they learned was the wrong one: Someone DARED slap them.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.

Kittypie070: /sarc...?

It's worth being careful.  The site's owner is involved in the doxxing, SWATing, and harassment campaigns, so be careful with your IP address and contact info if you make an account


VPN's are your friend
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious if I have a thread on me but I'm not giving them my IP
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.


If you do...use a VPN provider. Or seven. And maybe a few proxies. And dummy information.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe someone from 8Chan is a legendary sack of crap! Unexpected.
 
Azz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cravak: Tell us how we can f back with kiwi farms I'm game


Just tell them it's hilarious that in a world where people are farking on every corner incels like them can't get laid
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also quite surprising that 4chan is still in on it. Hmm! I've been assured it's just a quaint spot for memelords.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: These farksticks are the heroes of their own stories. Bloody high school bullies who never got a slap.


Nope. They are the ones who were bullied in school, and are now taking it out on anyone and everyone who doesn't subscribe to incel culture. These are pasty nerds who got beat up all the time. This is how they decided to beat back. They don't bother going after the regular bullies for revenge, because all they care about is that no girl would touch them (because feminism, of course), and anyone who in their eyes is pretending to be a girl deserves to be stomped even harder.

These are worse than bullies. They are true believers with chips on their shoulders.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hagbardr: I'm curious if I have a thread on me but I'm not giving them my IP


TLDR Version:

If you advocate for someone or something that they don't like in a public forum (especially Facebook or Twitter)...you should assume that they have something about whatever account you use to do that.

/ they aren't REALLY that good. But do not go to that site without an active VPN
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: kyleaugustus: Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.

Kittypie070: /sarc...?

It's worth being careful.  The site's owner is involved in the doxxing, SWATing, and harassment campaigns, so be careful with your IP address and contact info if you make an account

VPN's are your friend


Don't forget to use seven proxies
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This happens because people who host content are immune from prosecution.  They get ad revenue from murder.

Until that changes, nothing changes.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: I'm curious if I have a thread on me but I'm not giving them my IP


I'm not afraid of those assholes.  127.0.0.1.  Come at me!
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

duppy: Meanwhile, at Cloudflare:

[Fark user image image 500x307]

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cloudflare-abuse-policy-kiwi-farms-harassment-clara-sorrenti-keffals/


Victims need to sue cloudlflare. Seriously.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People are weird.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cravak: Tell us how we can f back with kiwi farms I'm game


Amend section 230 which shields websites, ISPs, and hosting services from prosecution.


There's a reason newspapers don't publish death threats, and it's not because they're better people than hosting services.  It's because they'd be sued if anyone died from the threats they published.


This law was one of the stupidest things ever written.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EnderWiggnz: kyleaugustus: Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.

Kittypie070: /sarc...?

It's worth being careful.  The site's owner is involved in the doxxing, SWATing, and harassment campaigns, so be careful with your IP address and contact info if you make an account

VPN's are your friend


If anyone is feeling adventurous...

https://tails.boum.org
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Kittypie070: I should go there and make an account. It would be super awesome.

Kittypie070: /sarc...?

It's worth being careful.  The site's owner is involved in the doxxing, SWATing, and harassment campaigns, so be careful with your IP address and contact info if you make an account


Very careful. The site has driven at least two of its victims to suicide.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The backstory involving it's creator (Joshua Moon, aka "Null") is bizarro AF. Guy started out working for Fredrick Brennan on 8chan alongside Jim Watkins but got kicked out for being a crap coder as well as encouraging CP on the site (imagine being too vile for even 8chan!). Also became estranged with Watkins, who seems to be in an e-pissing contest with Null on who can create the most horrible site on the net (Qanon or Kiwi Farms).

Currently, Null is hiding out in some eastern european country to avoid getting US subpoenas and personal visits by his victims but his servers are in the US, under rightwing names like "Final Solutions LLC" (which later changed it's name to "1776", which is the name of another rightwing extremist movement).

KF likes to claim that all of their doxing material is sourced from freely accessible data on the Internet, but that's cover story bullsh*t. There have been times when KF has posted material that can only be obtained from hacking into a target's private stuff.

Plus all the times they have high-fived each other when one of their victims commits suicide like it's MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. They have even posted the headstones of the deceased parents of their victims. That's some Hitler-level evil going on right there.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The world is full of bizarre weirdos.....and then you have conservative fascist weirdos kicking it up a notch.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What do you get when you combine corporate military / government data leaks with incel culture?

Well, that gave us Chelsea Manning...
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two kiwi farmers walk into a bar and by the end of the night neither of them get laid.
 
jso2897
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: The backstory involving it's creator (Joshua Moon, aka "Null") is bizarro AF. Guy started out working for Fredrick Brennan on 8chan alongside Jim Watkins but got kicked out for being a crap coder as well as encouraging CP on the site (imagine being too vile for even 8chan!). Also became estranged with Watkins, who seems to be in an e-pissing contest with Null on who can create the most horrible site on the net (Qanon or Kiwi Farms).

Currently, Null is hiding out in some eastern european country to avoid getting US subpoenas and personal visits by his victims but his servers are in the US, under rightwing names like "Final Solutions LLC" (which later changed it's name to "1776", which is the name of another rightwing extremist movement).

KF likes to claim that all of their doxing material is sourced from freely accessible data on the Internet, but that's cover story bullsh*t. There have been times when KF has posted material that can only be obtained from hacking into a target's private stuff.

Plus all the times they have high-fived each other when one of their victims commits suicide like it's MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. They have even posted the headstones of the deceased parents of their victims. That's some Hitler-level evil going on right there.


I AM NOT *THAT* "Null"!
 
pacified
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's feminisms fault they are terrible people, right?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I knew a crossfit girl who used it to swat herself a couple times just for attention.
 
animal color
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jso2897: Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.


Nazis can't be shamed; they can't be harassed. Their families have all disowned them. Hate is literally all they have. The only way to stop them is the obvious, final way. And normal people have a real problem with murder.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Kiwi farms are sociopathic monsters. They stalk, harass and threaten lgbtq people constantly. They're pretty proud they've driven people to suicide.

Several members of the trans community in Tennessee have had to flag their addresses as potentially swatting targets because of them.

I'm hoping that Kieffels takes them for everything.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I learned about Kiwi Farms about a year ago when I saw a story on Datalounge about gay men who injected silicone into their...uh...coin purses, and one of them died from it, and a link to Kiwi Farms was included, and I fell down a rabbit hole because the amount of information and discussion was massive.

Thank god I soon ran for the hills.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Ragin' Asian: These farksticks are the heroes of their own stories. Bloody high school bullies who never got a slap.

Nope. They are the ones who were bullied in school, and are now taking it out on anyone and everyone who doesn't subscribe to incel culture. These are pasty nerds who got beat up all the time. This is how they decided to beat back. They don't bother going after the regular bullies for revenge, because all they care about is that no girl would touch them (because feminism, of course), and anyone who in their eyes is pretending to be a girl deserves to be stomped even harder.

These are worse than bullies. They are true believers with chips on their shoulders.


I hit the genetic/environment lottery.

I am intelligent nerd, but I'm also good looking so I get sex, but I'm also shizoid, so I don't even realize if people are picking on me or don't like me.. or even who they are.

I am living the dream and don't give a fark. Or am I? How would I know?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

null: AAAAGGGGHHHH: The backstory involving it's creator (Joshua Moon, aka "Null") is bizarro AF. Guy started out working for Fredrick Brennan on 8chan alongside Jim Watkins but got kicked out for being a crap coder as well as encouraging CP on the site (imagine being too vile for even 8chan!). Also became estranged with Watkins, who seems to be in an e-pissing contest with Null on who can create the most horrible site on the net (Qanon or Kiwi Farms).

Currently, Null is hiding out in some eastern european country to avoid getting US subpoenas and personal visits by his victims but his servers are in the US, under rightwing names like "Final Solutions LLC" (which later changed it's name to "1776", which is the name of another rightwing extremist movement).

KF likes to claim that all of their doxing material is sourced from freely accessible data on the Internet, but that's cover story bullsh*t. There have been times when KF has posted material that can only be obtained from hacking into a target's private stuff.

Plus all the times they have high-fived each other when one of their victims commits suicide like it's MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. They have even posted the headstones of the deceased parents of their victims. That's some Hitler-level evil going on right there.

I AM NOT *THAT* "Null"!


A likely story...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For those wondering how Kiwi Farms got it's name, it started out as a forum to stalk & harass a mentally disabled person named Christian Weston Chandler (CWC) and was called the "CWCki Forums".

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


When tormenting one person wasn't enough to sate their bloodlust, they branched out into deciding who lives and who dies and making it a form on everyone they don't like. To rename their site since it was no longer going after one specific person, it got purple-monkey-dishwasher'd into the similar-sounding "Kiwi Farms".

They latched onto toxic movements like Gamergate and Comicsgate right away (you can easily guess which side they took).
 
KB202
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: These farksticks are the heroes of their own stories. Bloody high school bullies who never got a slap.


There is no way they were anything but wallflowers in high school.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, and FYI, even 4chan/8chan hate Null's guts and celebrated when it was down for a few days last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doxx me.
You will love being martyred
 
TheYeti
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.


Are they not?

I mean, in general.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

duppy: Meanwhile, at Cloudflare:

[Fark user image 500x307]

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cloudflare-abuse-policy-kiwi-farms-harassment-clara-sorrenti-keffals/


The false equivalency bullshiat alone should get them beaten severely about the head and neck.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Doxx me.
You will love being martyred


By an internet superhero?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.


This. You stop the bully by bloodying his nose.
 
jso2897
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

animal color: jso2897: Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.

Nazis can't be shamed; they can't be harassed. Their families have all disowned them. Hate is literally all they have. The only way to stop them is the obvious, final way. And normal people have a real problem with murder.


I don't, and under these circumstances, I wouldn't call it murder. Murder is wrongful, and malicious in intent - exterminating one of these vomit-bags would not be.
F**k with my life the way some of these people have, and I'll track you down and do what I have to do to end it - and if that means ending you, then congratulations - you're dead. And I am far from unique.
A lot of people will kill you for f**king with them profoundly enough. I honestly can't feature that nobody has smoked one of these clowns.
If you drive me to the extremity of killing someone, it ain't gonna be myself - it's gonna be you.
And to me, that's just being normal.
 
Foxxinnia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If KF just stuck to being a site to discuss weird people who posting weird stuff on the internet, everything would be fine with that place. But it's difficult to maintain an image of just being a benign discussion site when too much discourse is brazenly hateful and there's an really unnecessary aggregation of information that's irrelevant to one's enjoyment.

I will say, that's not the entirely of the website. It's like saying all of Fark is like the Politics tab. There is useful information they aggregate on genuine scam artists, frauds, and predators which is a public service. I just wishiat2 all didn't have to be couched in this /b/ circa 2010 mentality.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: jso2897: Why does no one fight back against these people? The same tactics they employ are available to others.
Why do so many people allow them to run roughshod over them and not reply in kind?
If anyone ever did that shiat to me, I would not rest until I tracked them down and ruined their life.
There must be something I'm missing, here.

This. You stop the bully by bloodying his nose.


Null and his Kiwi Kult hide behind and abuse the 1A to torment people into suicide. When Section 230 was being last considered for being revoked (when the NZ Government asked him to stop distributing that POV video of the mosque massacre shooter and he told them to FOAD), you could have heard the sound of the crap being blasted from Josh Moon's ass into his undies at the thought of that.
 
