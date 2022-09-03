 Skip to content
(Engadget)   Space Launch Statue   (engadget.com) divider line
85
•       •       •

85 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?


So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#fireboeing
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost like going to space is hard
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was all much more impressive in the 60s
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strap some space x rockets on to it and lets go, at least we'll get some fireworks
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This was all much more impressive in the 60s


It had some spectacular failures.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury-Redstone_1
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COME ON guys, it's not rocket science

...oh. wait...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: COME ON guys, it's not rocket science

...oh. wait...


More like rocket surgery.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Madman drummers bummers: COME ON guys, it's not rocket science

...oh. wait...

More like rocket surgery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
washingtonpost.com
Live updates: New effort to launch Artemis I is encountering problems loading the fuel


Shoulda sprung for the insulated funnel.


ll
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well how the hell am I gonna get off this rock?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandpa used to say, "We learned a lot from every explosion."  But he was talking about the 50s.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era


Same engines.....literally
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This was all much more impressive in the 60s


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: styckx: This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era

Same engines.....literally


Also almost literally the same external fuel tank just modified. Hence they are having the same LH2 leaks
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you take bets on space launches?

Either way, if you drove over again to watch it, sucks to be you.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: This was all much more impressive in the 60s


NASA was cooler back when everyone smoked and drank whiskey at their stations, and they had go-go dancers in the cafeteria
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless it's for a celestial event, nerd tourism is a crap shoot.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?


This is a different valve.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know who had no trouble launching rockets?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.insider.com image 700x525]


Are we pretending that SpaceX didn't have a ton of issues when launching new craft?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son is disappointed he isn't going to get to see Artemis go up, but there's a SpaceX launch tomorrow which should go right on schedule saving for weather.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Unless it's for a celestial event, nerd tourism is a crap shoot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era


They lovingly restored the valves to original condition at a cost of only $1.5 million per valve. Would you want a restored Harley Davidson that didn't leak oil? Of course not. Same thing with restored rocket bits from the 70s.
 
Gerald Tarrant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize rockets are hard but getting the fuel into them should be something you figure out ahead of time.
That they have not even been able to fuel it in four tries now really makes one wonder if it is really ready for launch
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era


Feel free to invent a fueling valve that operates under preasure, and can be safely disconnected remotely... we'll wait.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aretemis?

More like Artemisn't going to the moon anytime soon, amirite?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?

So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve


It wasn't a valve. It was a leak in the hose for fuelling the rocket with hydrogen.
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: AAAAGGGGHHHH: [i.insider.com image 700x525]

Are we pretending that SpaceX didn't have a ton of issues when launching new craft?


SpaceX launches don't cost $4.1 billion dollars each and aren't made out of the literal scraps of old space shuttles.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: styckx: This problem plagued the Space Shuttle and scrubbed it countless times. Nice to see they fixed nothing from the Shuttle era

Feel free to invent a fueling valve that operates under preasure, and can be safely disconnected remotely... we'll wait.


This problem is literally over decades old. Stop making excuses for laziness.

From 2009

During fueling with liquid hydrogen, sensors detected a leak at the valve next to the external tank, creating a potential flammability problem.The launching of the space shuttle Endeavour on Saturday was called off because of a hydrogen leak similar to one that delayed another shuttle's departure several months ago. During fueling with liquid hydrogen, sensors detected a leak at the valve next to the external tank, creating a potential flammability
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Kerbals were harmed in the making of this rocket.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: MaudlinMutantMollusk: This was all much more impressive in the 60s

It had some spectacular failures.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercury-Redstone_1


I thought that was part of the impressiveness

/I was just a kid
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Cake Hunter: markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?

So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve

It wasn't a valve. It was a leak in the hose for fuelling the rocket with hydrogen.


Yup.  On Monday, it was a problem chilling one of the four main engines down to operating temperature.

This time, it was a quick disconnect coupling feeding the liquid hydrogen into the booster.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Obscene_CNN: Cake Hunter: markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?

So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve

It wasn't a valve. It was a leak in the hose for fuelling the rocket with hydrogen.

Yup.  On Monday, it was a problem chilling one of the four main engines down to operating temperature.

This time, it was a quick disconnect coupling feeding the liquid hydrogen into the booster.


They're now saying it was a bad sensor and the engine itself had chilled properly on Monday.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Somebody stole the catalytic converter
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Another swing and an Artemis.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'd think we'd be used to this with space launches by now.
 
adamatari
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The shuttle was a dangerous and unreliable vehicle so they decided to use all of the same parts... If I were king, I would scrap this program and fire everyone who thought it would be a good idea to go this route.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rocket science is hard. There are a ton of moving parts and if a single one of them isn't working perfectly then you can't launch. At least their checklists are catching the problems before launch.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This whole thing is a cost plus contract,. and they're adding costs like crazy.  The program has been wildly successful.  Launching it would ruin everything.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: So the valve that wouldn't work earlier this week STILL doesn't work, or is this a different valve altogether?


Goddamit, Gaben!
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Warthog: You know who had no trouble launching rockets?

[Fark user image image 425x255]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
