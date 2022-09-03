 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Las Vegas NM has water filtered with carbon charcoal... wait, scratch that, the water is contaminated with carbon charcoal and they have less than 20 days before the entire city runs out of water   (cnn.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Water supply network, Drinking water, Waterborne diseases, Water treatment, Water purification, contaminated water, Desalination, Water crisis  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 2:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I assume you use filters made of lead to pull out charcoal contamination.

Like viral epidemics, we're coming up with NEW pollutants too.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chama, NM ran out of water back in June due to a water leak in their main, which they new about for months, recurved public money to fix and did nothing about till all the water was gone. Was camped at Heron Lake and El Vado for that, entire village shut and they had to being in water tankers for the village residents to drink. The week before that I had a guy ask me if he could buy a bottle of water off me when he saw me hauling a 40pk out the store, the water issue has caused a boil notice and all fountain drinks and running water for drinking was turned off at stores and shops. Of course I just gave him one for free, it's water and it's essential 

And in yet more news, NM says they don't have enough water for all their residents because the Rio Grande done dried up

New Mexico be getting thirsty, yo
 
IlGreven
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gee, I wonder what the demographics of that town are...
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Gee, I wonder what the demographics of that town are...


Poor, among other expected themes
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We now turn to the US Water Authority spokesperson for comment

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y'all better get right with the Lord. things are going to get worse the way y'all are going.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: y'all better get right with the Lord. things are going to get worse the way y'all are going.


This just in: People who obsess over the next world don't tend to take very good care of the one they live in now.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: y'all better get right with the Lord. things are going to get worse the way y'all are going.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IlGreven
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: IlGreven: Gee, I wonder what the demographics of that town are...

Poor, among other expected themes


Which means the crisis is there, it's now just about to affect affluent whites.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Chama, NM ran out of water back in June due to a water leak in their main, which they new about for months, recurved public money to fix and did nothing about till all the water was gone. Was camped at Heron Lake and El Vado for that, entire village shut and they had to being in water tankers for the village residents to drink. The week before that I had a guy ask me if he could buy a bottle of water off me when he saw me hauling a 40pk out the store, the water issue has caused a boil notice and all fountain drinks and running water for drinking was turned off at stores and shops. Of course I just gave him one for free, it's water and it's essential 

And in yet more news, NM says they don't have enough water for all their residents because the Rio Grande done dried up

New Mexico be getting thirsty, yo


How do you like the The Mexican Water Treaty of 1944 now suckers?

Never saw it coming......
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Gee, I wonder what the demographics of that town are...


A lot of Genizaros descended from the original Mexican land grant, who moved from the San Miguel del Bado land grant.  With a minority of Anglos and immigrants.  But the issue is that the water source (Rio Gallinas) is contaminated with ash from the fire and they are down to just one reservoir.  Maybe two, when they get the mobile filtration equipment set up to filter Storrie Lake.  Which they should have done back in freaking May when they realized the fire was really bad and was hitting the watershed.

But nope.  Because the mayor is a social worker with no administrative experience, and instead of doing his damn job this summer he instead feuded with the animal shelter, the homeless shelter, and municipal museum.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, time to turn off the Bellagio fountain then.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In keeping with the American ethos of ignoring problems because they won't  affect us in our lifetime, I suggest the government issue everyone in the area a 4oz bottle of water and a suicide pill.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Salem, OR uses a sand bed as their first level of water processing. The organisms in the top layer of the bed kill pathogens and algae while particles are filtered and generally consumed.  They add vinegar during the summer to keep the Schmutzdecke active and healthy.

Seems NM would have plenty of sand around.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't blame me. Not my Vegas.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've got a great idea. Let's put a city in the middle of a desert but not provide it adequate water! Surely nothing bad will happen!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I've got a great idea. Let's put a city in the middle of a desert but not provide it adequate water! Surely nothing bad will happen!


Actually Las Vegas was built there because there was a lot of water.  The Rio Gallinas was pretty high before they started diverting water for the municipal reservoirs and the Storrie Lake farm project.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: iheartscotch: I've got a great idea. Let's put a city in the middle of a desert but not provide it adequate water! Surely nothing bad will happen!

Actually Las Vegas was built there because there was a lot of water.  The Rio Gallinas was pretty high before they started diverting water for the municipal reservoirs and the Storrie Lake farm project.


I feel like there should probably be more emphasis on "was" there...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"citizens have been asked to reduce their water usage down to 44 gallons of water a day per person"


And how much have commercial, industrial and agriculture industries been asked to reduce by?

/oh look a tumbleweed
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should put the effluent from their sewage treatment plant upstream.
So what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "citizens have been asked to reduce their water usage down to 44 gallons of water a day per person"


And how much have commercial, industrial and agriculture industries been asked to reduce by?

/oh look a tumbleweed


Well...those companies bought a water chit and those big landowners have owned the water rights for the last 100 years. Also...both groups contribute stupid amounts of money to my re-election campaign.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember boys and girls, water is not a human right.

Plenty of water, just need to pay for it.

thoughts are prayers are still free, cause they cost nothing , and solve same.

Tips:

-try drinking less
-try distilling urine
-dig an outhouse to avoid wasting water and flushing
-showering - an expensive luxury - try moist towelettes
-pools - liquid gold
-lawns - rocks are just as good
-car washes - throwing water away
-washing dishes - just try rover!
-washing clothes - just spray some febreze
-rainwater - ready to drink
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Gee, I wonder what the demographics of that town are...


there is a lot of cool car renovation happening there. Seems to homogenize the enthusiasts.
 
PervertoMan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As I recall, around 1989 there was a high school football game there that had to be called early because the home crowd started throwing things at the visiting sideline. A guy I went to college with was on the visiting team, which was up big at the time, so I heard a firsthand account. Ruidoso at Robertson, but I find nothing on Google.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PervertoMan: As I recall, around 1989 there was a high school football game there that had to be called early because the home crowd started throwing things at the visiting sideline. A guy I went to college with was on the visiting team, which was up big at the time, so I heard a firsthand account. Ruidoso at Robertson, but I find nothing on Google.


Of course there's nothing on Google about it, the internet started in 1994.

/sprang up overnight it did
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seriously, New Mexico, now might be the time to invest in stillsuit technology.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"I have an idea"

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: I've got a great idea. Let's put a city in the middle of a desert but not provide it adequate water! Surely nothing bad will happen!


Wrong Vegas. The one in New Mexico isn't in a desert.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i was told the free market would take care of this.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.