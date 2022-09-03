 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJTV Jackson)   Pilot threatened to imitate 9/11 by crashing his plane into a Mississippi Walmart   (wjtv.com) divider line
105
    More: Dumbass, Aircraft, pilot of an aircraft, Public safety, Disk, Robert E. Lee, mobility of an airplane of that type, Tupelo, Mississippi, Emergency management  
•       •       •

615 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 9:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



105 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worst.civil war.reenactment.ever
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, I don't remember 9/11 as improving property values
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and let me guess, the guy flying the plane is biatching about the price of gas.
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably the tallest building in Mississippi.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the dregs of humanity!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Subby, I don't remember 9/11 as improving property values


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have let him return those stale blueberry muffins.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There could have been tens of dollars in damages.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little more info

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pilot-threatens-to-crash-plane-into-walmart-store-in-uss-mississippi-local-police-3312840
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooooh, let's follow along.  Link goes to the alleged flightpath of the plane.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tupelo - Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Youtube ZXjyJPQEblM
/ Tupelo Tupelo Tupelo!
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, he's still flying random circles around, well, nowhere. I can't imagine this will end well.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Jesus, he's still flying random circles around, well, nowhere. I can't imagine this will end well.


He's flying near Gravestown and Hell Creek. Perfect.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Here he is on Flight Aware
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

offacue: Here he is on Flight Aware


Ya, I'm watching him on adsbexchange
 
Steep Spiral
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the Mississippi ANG hasn't blown him out of the sky yet.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Jesus, he's still flying random circles around, well, nowhere. I can't imagine this will end well.


If he has any exes, they should probably go to the mall or maybe a hotel for the day.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
nothing of value will be lost, wherever the plane crashes in Mississippi
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: Here he is on Flight Aware


Uhh. Is it just me or did he just suddenly stop?
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't imagine he's got much fuel left.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: offacue: Here he is on Flight Aware

Uhh. Is it just me or did he just suddenly stop?


Still going
 
soupafi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.flightradar24.com/N342ER/2d530a2d
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: Chemlight Battery: offacue: Here he is on Flight Aware

Uhh. Is it just me or did he just suddenly stop?

Still going


Yeah I see that now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Failed boobies drawing attempt at the lower right side of his flight path!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WELL?! DID HE CRASH?!?
 
Durboloid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's down by now, hope he didn't kill anyone else.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watch the ADS-B Exchange link.  His vertical rate nearly hit 1000 ft/min a few seconds ago then leveled out.

He's gonna auger in at some point.
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 850x559]

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 640x368]


gifs.cackhanded.netView Full Size
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Durboloid: He's down by now, hope he didn't kill anyone else.


He's still up in the air.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last signal seen is over 30 seconds ago.  He's probably already dead.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image 636x451]


5 minutes of gas, 11 minutes ago.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 850x791]

Failed boobies drawing attempt at the lower right side of his flight path!


Looks like his left wing is just a little longer than the right.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Interesting that any time he's on a westerly heading the ADS-B tracker has him, but has trouble when he's anywhere from 0 to 180-ish. Those headings must be masking the transmitter antenna on the aircraft from the receiver at that altitude or something.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
200+ seconds since last signal received.  I suspect there are police and fire/rescue units en route to wherever that guy plowed in.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: I can't imagine he's got much fuel left.


depends on when they fueled up last.
range is 840 miles and it last flew 714 miles in 3 hours. He's been up an hour.
yeah, he farked because they probably didn't fuel when they landed.
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: 200+ seconds since last signal received.  I suspect there are police and fire/rescue units en route to wherever that guy plowed in.


Which flight tracker are you watching? Flightradar24 shows him still flying.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hmm FlightAware shows him still going.
 
callmeox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jason Isbell - Tupelo (101.9 KINK)
Youtube SgO6Jp6LFEM
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If there is anything positive, there won't be a lot of fuel to feed the inevitable post-crash fire.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone got a link to a local police scanner?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: If there is anything positive, there won't be a lot of fuel to feed the inevitable post-crash fire.


Just a sad little pile of aluminum bits
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GermanGoodness: markie_farkie: 200+ seconds since last signal received.  I suspect there are police and fire/rescue units en route to wherever that guy plowed in.

Which flight tracker are you watching? Flightradar24 shows him still flying.


ADSB Exchange link further upthread shows no new activity for close to 10 minutes.

FlightAware must have better telemetry.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Charlie Freak: I can't imagine he's got much fuel left.

depends on when they fueled up last.
range is 840 miles and it last flew 714 miles in 3 hours. He's been up an hour.
yeah, he farked because they probably didn't fuel when they landed.


He's been up since 5:30 central time
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Anyone got a link to a local police scanner?


Should be Tupelo Sheriff's or state troopers
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I would be amazed if there isn't an F-15 or F-16 orbiting nearby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: cretinbob: Charlie Freak: I can't imagine he's got much fuel left.

depends on when they fueled up last.
range is 840 miles and it last flew 714 miles in 3 hours. He's been up an hour.
yeah, he farked because they probably didn't fuel when they landed.

He's been up since 5:30 central time


flight trackers say something different
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look I'm annoyed by China's shenanigans as much as the next guy but crashing a plane into one of their warehouses is not the solution.
 
Displayed 50 of 105 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.