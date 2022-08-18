 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Holy Overstep of Authority Batman   (almanacnews.com) divider line
20
    More: Asinine, Police, Warrant, Sheriff, Constable, Coroner, Criminal law, Bailiff, Reeve  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » and Fandom » on 03 Sep 2022 at 1:15 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's no corruption quite like small town corruption.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They raided the Batmobiles because they were looking for Hillary's emails.
 
weege001
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I live in San Mateo. Sheriff is a crook and a hack. Also, old story is old
 
kendelrio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
lol, I posted this exact link in another thread earlier today

This is a repeat from weeks ago
Let's see if the mods notice
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!


Someone is building Batmobiles for 210k, that's all I got. And some corruption and favoritism
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!


This. What was the supposed crime?
 
TiberiusGracchus44
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!

This. What was the supposed crime?


I saw in the article a mention of "fraud by deception".
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: They raided the Batmobiles because they were looking for Hillary's emails.


Battery Males?
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!


Here's the gist of it, from a comment, if someone is not into the clicky to read it.

"OK let me get this straight--the taxpayers paid for officers to go to another state to arrest someone who had an economic dispute ($220K!) with a resident of Atherton? And NOW the taxpayers are going to pay for a retired judge (at probably $400 an hour) to decide whether this was right???? Seriously. My 5 year old granddaughter knows that you can't do something for a friend because you want to ESPECIALLY TWO ELECTED OFFICIALS who said this was ok? Wagstaffe can say whatever he wants but he's responsible for his department.....so HE alone answers for this. It seems so silly but is so serious. Barney Frank going Silicon Valley. How about "Real Sheriff's of Silicon Valley." Too bad this didn't come out before the election for a new sheriff (thank god we got a new one!) as the replacement would have gotten even more votes--and one wonders why didn't this come out BEFORE??? And to find out that Anagnostou knows both elected officials. And they are saying this is "right"?

Now we're being told that it wouldn't matter they would go after anyone with an economic dispute if the person was a resident of San Mateo county. Excuse me while I spit out my tea. Perhaps all who are reading this can just get to the sheriff (before he is replaced) and the DA's office to get them to take up your case. They might not even have to go to Indiana and spend upwards of $15,000 directly from tax payers. Let's see how "even" that would be.

I can't wait to see the series on Netflix! It's so impossible to believe. Then to read the "reasons" is stunning.

Please stop.....and hopefully somebody knows Bonta and will really get him to investigate this.

Stunning. Shocking. Disgusting. We could have spent that money on people who are hungry right here in our own county.

Students this is the true story of a "boondoggle"--couldn't be a better one.

I want it to come out how much did Bolanos get himself for this "favor.""
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
tl;dr version.

Dude orders a batmobile replica.  Stops paying his payments on it so the car builder moves his order to the back of the line.  Dude later makes his payments up to date but the car builder doesn't bump him back to the front of the line.  Dude gets all pissy manchild and gets his D.A. and Sherriff buddies to put some heat on the car builder.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!


I made it quite a ways in before giving up because there was almost no mention of what crime had been committed.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: tl;dr version.

Dude orders a batmobile replica.  Stops paying his payments on it so the car builder moves his order to the back of the line.  Dude later makes his payments up to date but the car builder doesn't bump him back to the front of the line.  Dude gets all pissy manchild and gets his D.A. and Sherriff buddies to put some heat on the car builder.


Oh good. Because I read like half of that and after the third paragraph that basically said the same "There was a request to investigate this raid" thing without adding any additional information, I got too bored to try to figure out what the problem even was.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: tl;dr version.

Dude orders a batmobile replica.  Stops paying his payments on it so the car builder moves his order to the back of the line.  Dude later makes his payments up to date but the car builder doesn't bump him back to the front of the line.  Dude gets all pissy manchild and gets his D.A. and Sherriff buddies to put some heat on the car builder.


Even weirder, gets them to raid and detain the replica dealer in a completely different state.
 
jagec
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!

I made it quite a ways in before giving up because there was almost no mention of what crime had been committed.


The crime was "not giving preferential treatment to the well- connected".

Right now it's about the only crime in America the cops will do anything about.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!

This. What was the supposed crime?


I think it was taking too long to build and they figured it was fraud or something.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I had no idea there was a large market for 1960s batmobile replicas, talk about a niche market!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This could happen to anyone taking too long to build custom batmobiles out of their multimillion dollar garage!
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: FarkingChas: kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!

This. What was the supposed crime?

I think it was taking too long to build and they figured it was fraud or something.


He stopped paying, so he got put at the back of the line.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kendelrio: Holy long winded articles Batman... is there a TL;DR version? My eyes crossed several times trying to figure out what the hell was going on!


🏆 🏆 🐔 🍽.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.