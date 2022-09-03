 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Bad kitty
Original
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
16th century but sill a weird pic.  Wonder what the back story is.
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pussy decided it didn't like getting grabbed?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Um...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldernell: 16th century but sill a weird pic.  Wonder what the back story is.


Cat named Lorena steals penis. Owner gives chase. Doesn't seem that complicated. 😁
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mukster: Pussy decided it didn't like getting grabbed?


TFGs family comes from Germany. This is their heritage, celebrate it
 
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The caption says "Flaisch macht Flaisch" which in modern German would be "Fleisch macht Fleisch" which roughly translates to meat equals meat.
At first I thought this was something on the tradition of eating no meat on Friday.
The subtitlle from the Rijksmuseum translates to "Nun trades fish with cat for penis." So this is actually a 450 year comic stating "Nuns want to get farked as much as a cat wants to eat." I don't know if this is mere ribaldry or actual social commentary
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: The caption says "Flaisch macht Flaisch" which in modern German would be "Fleisch macht Fleisch" which roughly translates to meat equals meat.
At first I thought this was something on the tradition of eating no meat on Friday.
The subtitlle from the Rijksmuseum translates to "Nun trades fish with cat for penis." So this is actually a 450 year comic stating "Nuns want to get farked as much as a cat wants to eat." I don't know if this is mere ribaldry or actual social commentary


Whynotboth.jpg
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: The caption says "Flaisch macht Flaisch" which in modern German would be "Fleisch macht Fleisch" which roughly translates to meat equals meat.
At first I thought this was something on the tradition of eating no meat on Friday.
The subtitlle from the Rijksmuseum translates to "Nun trades fish with cat for penis." So this is actually a 450 year comic stating "Nuns want to get farked as much as a cat wants to eat." I don't know if this is mere ribaldry or actual social commentary


i.gifer.comView Full Size

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So many questions, but this is the full pic https://www.rijksmuseum.nl/nl/collectie/RP-P-OB-102.273
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: The caption says "Flaisch macht Flaisch" which in modern German would be "Fleisch macht Fleisch" which roughly translates to meat equals meat.
At first I thought this was something on the tradition of eating no meat on Friday.
The subtitlle from the Rijksmuseum translates to "Nun trades fish with cat for penis." So this is actually a 450 year comic stating "Nuns want to get farked as much as a cat wants to eat." I don't know if this is mere ribaldry or actual social commentary


I've found things online saying it's a play on a german proverb "Fleisch macht Fleisch, Fisch macht nicht" which in turn is lutherans mocking Catholics (given the location and date of 1555).  I can't however find any evidence online of that actually being an actual historical saying, even searching in german.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Puss takes the peener and isn't interested in the fish. This feels slightly homophobic.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or maybe it is being tempted with the fish. Making it feel more so.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldernell: 16th century but sill a weird pic.  Wonder what the back story is.


Ergot poisoning.
 
tuxq
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pugdaddyk: The caption says "Flaisch macht Flaisch" which in modern German would be "Fleisch macht Fleisch" which roughly translates to meat equals meat.
At first I thought this was something on the tradition of eating no meat on Friday.
The subtitlle from the Rijksmuseum translates to "Nun trades fish with cat for penis." So this is actually a 450 year comic stating "Nuns want to get farked as much as a cat wants to eat." I don't know if this is mere ribaldry or actual social commentary


Germans: 95 problems, but the Pope ain't one.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
