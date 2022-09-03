 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Drug-sniffing dog discovers 30 pounds of cocaine stuffed in wheelchair. The bunny-hops, burnouts and 360's are what should have given him away   (nypost.com) divider line
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That chair was basically formed out coke with some wheels attached.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog Morrison SCOOTING on the carpet like 7 times! [Butt Drag]
Youtube qKxlvWOqmFs
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Moral of the story: dogs are sometimes narcs.
 
WinterMuteAu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the upholstery? Dark, that's not even trying. In the body you could stash some and cover in grease, replace the batteries with 1 x Lion 24v battery, that has just enough juice to drive out of the taxi, through airports and on and off the plane. Stick a fake battery next to it with 10-15Kg of drugs, seal with chemicals and grease and make more money each run.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WinterMuteAu: In the upholstery? Dark, that's not even trying. In the body you could stash some and cover in grease, replace the batteries with 1 x Lion 24v battery, that has just enough juice to drive out of the taxi, through airports and on and off the plane. Stick a fake battery next to it with 10-15Kg of drugs, seal with chemicals and grease and make more money each run.


You've put a troubling amount of thought into this.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Photo of the suspects

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just a reminder that we could have ended the pandemic with Covid sniffing dogs outside schools and workplaces.  Don't really care if you think it would traumatize school children as the people most likely to say that are the people most likely to support posting drug and gun sniffing dogs outside schools with excessive melanin content.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

