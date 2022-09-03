 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Paula Cole's long-awaited follow-up to 'Where have all the Cowboys Gone?" doesn't quite have the same ring to it   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
5
    More: Weird, Supermarket, Wal-Mart, Asda, Tram, South Willesborough Litter Pickers, lack of trolleys, Asda store car park, Baffled customers  
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was going to say that no one has awaited anything of the sort but TFA isn't about her.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They could purchase a set cart/trolley that has a radio signal wheel disabler (once you pass a certain line around the perimeter of the parking lot) so it would make it difficult to steal.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh yous wants a shopping trolley does ya?
Well what we do is we puts one of these collars on ya. They gots a bomb see? Hey Bob gets a mirror so she can see. Ya, that's better. See that little blinkin light? That's green now but you get more than 30 meters from this here store without returning this cart and that light goes red and it ain't blinkin no more, it starts bleeping real shrill like. And when it does, you got exactly one minute to get back here with that cart and have someone remove the collar before it blows your bleedin head off. Enjoy shopping. Check out our specials on week old meats and sushi
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reported, subby!
There are no trolleys at Fark.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
