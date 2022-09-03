 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Law enforcement officers go above and beyond and travel hundred of miles to bring a fugitive to justice   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Asinine, Police, Shasta county sheriff's department, baby goat, young California girl, Livestock, Family, Sheriff, daughter's constitutional rights  
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article is like a collection of assholes.

In July, "two sheriff's deputies left their jurisdiction in Shasta county, drove over 500 miles at taxpayer expense, and crossed approximately six separate county lines, all to confiscate a young girl's beloved pet goat", the lawsuit states. "As a result, the young girl who raised Cedar lost him, and Cedar lost his life."

Great going guys, it must have felt great to stop such a heinous crime.

According to the lawsuit, Long and her daughter purchased the baby goat while the child was enrolled in 4-H, a youth agriculture program popular in rural California. The intention of the program was that the goat would be raised by the family and eventually sold. But the girl, who is not even 10 years old, grew attached to Cedar. In June, when it was time to sell Cedar at a local fair livestock auction, she was "sobbing in his pen beside him", the lawsuit states.

Does anyone know if you're contractually obliged to sell a 4-H animal at auction? I looked online but did find anything definitive.

The family told the Shasta Fair Association that the girl, as was within her rights, did not want to continue with the sale of the goat. In another strange twist, the goat's meat was due to be sold to the California state senator Brian Dahle, a Republican who is also running for governor.

I bet it'll taste even better to him now that he knows it crushed a little girl's heart.

Long offered to "pay back" the fair for the loss of Cedar's income, but the fair association ordered her to return the goat and said she would face charges of grand theft if she failed to do so, according to the complaint. She contacted Dahle's office to explain the situation and representatives for the lawmaker said they would "resist her efforts to save Cedar from slaughter". She also appealed to the fair association.

This just sounds crazier and crazier. If they were willing to pay for the difference, what was the issue? Aside from raging assholitis?

But the association was "unmoved", according to the lawsuit, rejecting her offer and continuing to "threaten" Long with criminal charges. Instead, they opted to "avoid the courts and instead resort to the strong-arm tactics of involving law enforcement", the lawsuit states. Despite having no warrant, according to the lawsuit, law enforcement seized Cedar from the Sonoma county farm and brought him to the Shasta district fairgrounds. He was eventually killed.

My degree in law is from internet, but isn't this illegal without a warrant? And way outside of their jurisdiction? All of it seems nuts.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shasta County taking cues from San Mateo, but being way more evil.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JFC.

Indeed, the cruelty is the point.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well there's a future voter who will never vote Republican.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My moment. It's finally arrived.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harlee: Indeed, the cruelty is the point.


Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Well there's a future voter who will never vote Republican.


Yep.  Any half-sane administrator would have taken about .2 seconds of thought on the optics, thanked them for the offer to pay back the goat's value, and just said, "Naw, that's ok, y'all have fun as long as you don't sell the goat."
 
cjoshuav
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's like they are trying to be cartoonishly evil.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Go to sleep, old man! You have a big day tomorrow of drinking, and beating the fark out of me!
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Omg it's Stevie Nicks!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Damn, now that goat's ghost will be constantly walking between Shasta County and Los Angeles County, causing employees of circuit courts to swear they hear its spirit filing declaratory briefs when the wind is high.
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

covfefe: Damn, now that goat's ghost will be constantly walking between Shasta County and Los Angeles County, causing employees of circuit courts to swear they hear its spirit filing declaratory briefs when the wind is high.


*faintly*
Can you hear me calling 
Out your name? 
You know that I'm falling 
And I don't know what to say 
I'll speak a little louder 
I'll even shout 
You know that I'm proud 
And I can't get the words out...
baaaah
*wind dies down*
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Save the goat, and slaughter the GOPer, the cops, and the county fair assholes instead.

Seems like a fair trade to me.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My God, It's full of white women.

https://4h.ucanr.edu/contactus/StateOffice/
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Sounds like the goat was needed for some satanic ritual.
 
Pextor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

optikeye: My God, It's full of white women.

https://4h.ucanr.edu/contactus/StateOffice/

Karens?
 
