 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Conclusions from 50 years of studying porn: "Heterosexuality is essentially broken" and, presumably, "chafing is a biatch"   (theguardian.com) divider line
61
    More: Interesting, Pornography, Sexual intercourse, Human sexual behavior, pornography researcher Prof Alan McKee, Sexology, Birth control, academic research, Feminism  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 03 Sep 2022 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's an interesting way of putting together a headline, which refers NOT to the study itself, but to the ratio of female orgasms in heterosexual encounters.

The crux of the article is that academically there is a LOT of ground covered in studying porn, and a lot of it is contradictory and essentially hinges on 'it depends on the situation and the individual.'

Don't get me wrong, that there is an orgasm gap IS a thing, and something we might want to consider in putting together sex ed programs, but likewise, there IS a porn for it. Which TFA and the study notes. Heterosexuality isn't broken. People are often not very good at sex, or relationships even, and this is no surprise. And yet, despite that, we keep trucking on, and there remain folks who are fulfilled and their partners are fulfilled, and the use of porn ISN'T as big an indicator as folks who want to moralize upon it would like.

It's almost as if 'it depends' is pretty much the constant.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What porn has taught me...All women..everywhere are secret lesbians! NTTAWWT!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For women having sex with women, it's about 75% of the time.
For women having sex with men, it is 63%."

These are rookie numbers guys. We can do better than this.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Porn has taught me that plumbers IRL have much less glamorous jobs.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: It's an interesting way of putting together a headline, which refers NOT to the study itself, but to the ratio of female orgasms in heterosexual encounters.

The crux of the article is that academically there is a LOT of ground covered in studying porn, and a lot of it is contradictory and essentially hinges on 'it depends on the situation and the individual.'

Don't get me wrong, that there is an orgasm gap IS a thing, and something we might want to consider in putting together sex ed programs, but likewise, there IS a porn for it. Which TFA and the study notes. Heterosexuality isn't broken. People are often not very good at sex, or relationships even, and this is no surprise. And yet, despite that, we keep trucking on, and there remain folks who are fulfilled and their partners are fulfilled, and the use of porn ISN'T as big an indicator as folks who want to moralize upon it would like.

It's almost as if 'it depends' is pretty much the constant.


I read it as hetero sex is broken because it is based on christian heteronormative ideals of the purpose of sex (babies) and that the orgasm gap is just evidence of that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: "For women having sex with women, it's about 75% of the time.
For women having sex with men, it is 63%."

These are rookie numbers guys. We can do better than this.


Ill believe it when I see it!

<_<

>_>
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Said differently, if more people broadly thought of sex as an interaction that is supposed to be  pleasurable for all people involved rather than an interaction where someone is supposed to make a baby, women in relationships with men would have more orgasms.

It sounds super basic and deceptively simple.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or the assumption that a sexual interaction ends with the male climax. The work is done because the biological exchange is complete. Female sexual pleasure unnecessary.

I know that's a pretty antiquated belief these days, but I bet it still happens in a shockingly high number of hetero relationships and that sh*t's broken.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: "For women having sex with women, it's about 75% of the time.
For women having sex with men, it is 63%."

These are rookie numbers guys. We can do better than this.


Come on guys, I can't keep propping our numbers up like this forever, I'm getting old.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
McKee, the head of the University of Sydney's school of art, communication and English

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, I wouldn't say it's broken but the only porn I watch is wholesome, consensual adult lesbian porn.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just all become so rote and soulless. I mean, it used to be about the *art* of pooping on your stepsister's chest when she somehow became trapped in the pantry door at Ikea.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: "For women having sex with women, it's about 75% of the time.
For women having sex with men, it is 63%."

These are rookie numbers guys. We can do better than this.


I think we can get up to at least 69%.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: Exluddite: "For women having sex with women, it's about 75% of the time.
For women having sex with men, it is 63%."

These are rookie numbers guys. We can do better than this.

I think we can get up to at least 69%.


Go for 77%.  You get 8 more.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heterosexuality isn't broken. Binary sexuality has never been a thing.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If heterosexuality is broken, will the cable ever get fixed?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Heterosexuality isn't broken. Binary sexuality has never been a thing.


Heterosexuality is bankrupt
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the social convention that everyone HAD to participate in is now not being participated in nearly as much now that nobody actually has to participate if they do not want to? THE HECK!
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same newspaper which had an article on the best swimsuits for non-binary people. I think they just post articles like this for shiats and giggles.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: It's just all become so rote and soulless. I mean, it used to be about the *art* of pooping on your stepsister's chest when she somehow became trapped in the pantry door at Ikea.


Well that's ... oddly specific.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.


It's just magic thinking.  Semen produces children, therefore it has the power of creation.  That's why many ancient religions thought the Earth was created by a god jerking off into the primal chaos.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: This is the same newspaper which had an article on the best swimsuits for non-binary people. I think they just post articles like this for shiats and giggles.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Edgy take
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i think its a little unfair considering the heterosexual numbers are going to include the religious folks who only think you should bang to make kids

the male on male and girl on girl would semeningly skew towards the more adventurous
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reasonable guy says sensible things about delicate issue.
Film at 11:00.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: hubiestubert: It's an interesting way of putting together a headline, which refers NOT to the study itself, but to the ratio of female orgasms in heterosexual encounters.

The crux of the article is that academically there is a LOT of ground covered in studying porn, and a lot of it is contradictory and essentially hinges on 'it depends on the situation and the individual.'

Don't get me wrong, that there is an orgasm gap IS a thing, and something we might want to consider in putting together sex ed programs, but likewise, there IS a porn for it. Which TFA and the study notes. Heterosexuality isn't broken. People are often not very good at sex, or relationships even, and this is no surprise. And yet, despite that, we keep trucking on, and there remain folks who are fulfilled and their partners are fulfilled, and the use of porn ISN'T as big an indicator as folks who want to moralize upon it would like.

It's almost as if 'it depends' is pretty much the constant.

I read it as hetero sex is broken because it is based on christian heteronormative ideals of the purpose of sex (babies) and that the orgasm gap is just evidence of that.


Looks up reproduction on Wikipedia: "Girls make babies with sperm by absorbing it through their lips and cheeks, and rectum.".  Checks out.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: educated: Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.

It's just magic thinking.  Semen produces children, therefore it has the power of creation.  That's why many ancient religions thought the Earth was created by a god jerking off into the primal chaos.


Semen produces a sticky mess and, sometimes, fertilization of an egg. The uterus in a human body grows and produces children. Plenty evidence going all the way back of this also being sacred in ancient religions.

And there are many ancient religions in which the earth's creation does not involve jizz.

And it's all magical thinking, yes. We agree.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Heterosexuality isn't broken. Binary sexuality has never been a thing.


Yeah, I don't want to think about them getting it on.

Probably not.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

educated: Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.


I've known women who turn semen into cars, vacations, 2nd homes in the Hamptons...

Jewlery?

Parlor tricks.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: the religious folks who only think you should bang to make kids


Except for the child rapists.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
McKee does suggest one fix to solve the problems with both pornography research and sexual education simultaneously: "Smash the patriarchy."

:eyeroll: Good thing they put that at the end of the article, as that's the "stopped reading there" moment.

I agree that sex ed needs to be less about baby-making (I mean, keep that in there, b/c you'll also need a comprehensive section on  contraception) and more about understanding that level of intimate interaction, but it all comes down to open and honest communication with your partner (or partners, if you're lucky) about what they like. And men, when you're "done," if your partner didn't get there, use your hands (or whatever else the parties involved enjoy) to finish the job.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Porn has taught me that plumbers IRL have much less glamorous jobs.


DJ SNEAK FEAT. BEAR WHO - FIX MY SINK
Youtube cRUjg1NN9dU
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mouser: educated: Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.

It's just magic thinking.  Semen produces children, therefore it has the power of creation.  That's why many ancient religions thought the Earth was created by a god jerking off into the primal chaos.


Explains a lot. Semen is often described as seed which it is not. It cannot start life of its own. It's only half the story.

But society has pretty much imagined otherwise with our male centric view of everything.
 
silverjets
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's an interesting way of putting together a headline, which refers NOT to the study itself, but to the ratio of female orgasms in heterosexual encounters.

The crux of the article is that academically there is a LOT of ground covered in studying porn, and a lot of it is contradictory and essentially hinges on 'it depends on the situation and the individual.'

Don't get me wrong, that there is an orgasm gap IS a thing, and something we might want to consider in putting together sex ed programs, but likewise, there IS a porn for it. Which TFA and the study notes. Heterosexuality isn't broken. People are often not very good at sex, or relationships even, and this is no surprise. And yet, despite that, we keep trucking on, and there remain folks who are fulfilled and their partners are fulfilled, and the use of porn ISN'T as big an indicator as folks who want to moralize upon it would like.

It's almost as if 'it depends' is pretty much the constant.


No, heterosexuality is broken.  The article points directly to the problem and it's not the ratio of female orgasms in heterosexual encounters.  That's just a result of the problem.

From the article:
"We're still, in 2022, focused on a sex-negative education," she says. "It's this heteronormative, Christian idea that [sex is only] for procreation."

THIS is the problem.  We demonize anything and everything to do with sexuality, including porn.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I find a greater truth about our nature is shown here...if we can stop imaging the idea of "porn" as only sexual in nature.

When we understand that we get in for our porn, about whatever that porn is, that's something to notice about us.

When you have just one lens of "sex" to understand us though, that's too limited, too shallow, too simple.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Porn taught me that if you get caught masturbating by beautiful womem, they will enthusiastically join in.

I have been wildly misinformed.

Also, bail is expensive.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

silverjets: THIS is the problem. We demonize anything and everything to do with sexuality, including porn.


When you say "we", you're talking about a very loud minority. Not the ethnic kind, the kind that's a low number of people. Gay marriage support is at 71% for example.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

educated: Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.


I hate to break this to you, but...

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"If you leave the sexual education to a pornographer, that's like letting them learn how to drive by watching the Fast and the Furious."

Best line of the article, IMO.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

educated: Or the assumption that "the nut" is some fabulous, all powerful thing that women are lucky to receive. There was an article on here recently about a woman making jewelry out of semen and there was a quote in there that chilled me to the bone:

"My partner loves to say things like 'you're gonna be wearing my nut on your finger' and 'they're in your dms but that's my nut on her hand,' he thinks it's the coolest and sexiest thing I've done besides carrying his child."

https://www.menshealth.com/sex-women/a41041775/tiktok-semen-jewelry-pearl-necklace

Gah. This glorification of male ejaculate, that it implies some ownership, some exciting cage, some sought after status even outside of procreation,is weird.


Of all the things you can do with semen, making a ring out of it is just boring. I'm a kinky person, and I routinely make partners "wear" it to work and fetishsize it.... amongst other things.
That said, as the article suggests, I think the solution is to break the patriarchy. I'm not into any femdom female superiority fetishes (NTTAWWT) but I do think if we, as a culture, had men wear penis cages that we would be better off. Men might make better decisions with their penises if they had to take multiple steps to use it.
I imagine some future dystopian society where men have to wear penis cages and have to get permission from their local clergy via a password to unlock their penis..... man.... I want to see this porno.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

olrasputin: "If you leave the sexual education to a pornographer, that's like letting them learn how to drive by watching the Fast and the Furious."

Best line of the article, IMO.


You know, I've never slid my Lambo under a semi at 80, but I have had a lot of sex just as good or better than what I see in porn.

Perhaps not the best simile.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

olrasputin: "If you leave the sexual education to a pornographer, that's like letting them learn how to drive by watching the Fast and the Furious."

Best line of the article, IMO.


The actors in those films drive like that IRL and I don't see how anything bad could come from it.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This new style of porn focuses on female - as well as male - pleasure.

Yet it still only makes up a small fraction of porn, which still tells me that heterosexual porn is still male-focused. I mean, if you want to see a woman orgasm in porn, you largely have to look for a woman doing solo sex acts.

I get that sexual positions that result in clitoral stimulation are hard to film if you also want to fully film penetration. But this attitude is also male-focused: women don't depend on penetration, so why must it be the sole criteria for whether a position is worth filming?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh hell yeah there is a orgasm gap. Mrs. Fool usually gets 2 or more and I can only get one.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Smash the patriarchy."

So it's sexually cool now if guys aren't rich?Because I tend to think of patriarchs as rich guys.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First porno in ever watched was The Devil In Miss Jones.  It was ancient, even then.  For those that haven't seen it, it's a less than faithful adaptation of Sarte's No Exit featuring some really ugly people doing it. Or not.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

knobmaker: olrasputin: "If you leave the sexual education to a pornographer, that's like letting them learn how to drive by watching the Fast and the Furious."

Best line of the article, IMO.

You know, I've never slid my Lambo under a semi at 80, but I have had a lot of sex just as good or better than what I see in porn.

Perhaps not the best simile.


Except this would be more about how a 16 year old is gonna view sex through that lens. Not a grown-ass man with decades of experience.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Darth Funjamin: McKee does suggest one fix to solve the problems with both pornography research and sexual education simultaneously: "Smash the patriarchy."

:eyeroll: Good thing they put that at the end of the article, as that's the "stopped reading there" moment.

I agree that sex ed needs to be less about baby-making (I mean, keep that in there, b/c you'll also need a comprehensive section on  contraception) and more about understanding that level of intimate interaction, but it all comes down to open and honest communication with your partner (or partners, if you're lucky) about what they like. And men, when you're "done," if your partner didn't get there, use your hands (or whatever else the parties involved enjoy) to finish the job.


The second part of your comment disagrees with the first part of your comment. Most sex ed programs teach from a christian heteronormative perspective which is patriarchal. To do the things you mention in the second part of your comment, you literally have to break down patriarchal norms that come from that christian heteronormative perspective - literally smash the patriarchy.

But yeah, every time I see the phrase "smash the patriarchy" I think of that scene from Hackers when some dude sticks his head out the window of a car and screams "Hack the planet!"

I also eyerolled at the end.
I am a bad feminist :(
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: Said differently, if more people broadly thought of sex as an interaction that is supposed to be  pleasurable for all people involved rather than an interaction where someone is supposed to make a baby, women in relationships with men would have more orgasms.

It sounds super basic and deceptively simple.


It also requires men, especially men making and consuming porn, to care about their partner's pleasure rather than just their own.

Unfortunately, we still have a lot of men with toxic attitudes women that go far, far beyond "sex is for baby making."
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is not even universal agreement about the definition of pornography, let alone distinctions between "bad" porn and "ethical" porn.

At least make sure your porn is dolphin safe.
sanmigueltimes.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The only porn I can get into anymore is when the chicks dress like pokemon
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.