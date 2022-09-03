 Skip to content
(Guardian)   In the most surprising development since dawn leading to daytime, "temporary" shutdown of Nord Stream 1 pipeline is now "indefinite" after discovery of "oil leak"   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep, that's a leak, and not someone dumping a little oil on a access panel
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The move came hours after G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to stem the flow of funds to Vladimir Putin's regime.

It's a start.  The only way to stop pumping carbon out of the Earth is to make it unprofitable to do so.  Also the war and stuff.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Everything's leaking today - Nord Stream, Artemis, Mark Meadows...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 713x367]

Yep, that's a leak, and not someone dumping a little oil on a access panel


I know oil's not a good conductor, but that wet ground wire makes me cringe.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Another 'power' move that just makes things worse for Putin.  It's amazing how tyrants become increasingly self-defeating as they start to lose.
 
pdieten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The move came hours after G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to stem the flow of funds to Vladimir Putin's regime.

It's a start.  The only way to stop pumping carbon out of the Earth is to make it unprofitable to do so.  Also the war and stuff.


You've got easy talking. When energy gets expensive and unreliable, it's not the well off who feel the effects.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Can we assume this "leak" is causing Russian executives to slip & fall out of six-storey hospital windows - a lot?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pdieten: foo monkey: The move came hours after G7 countries agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil in an attempt to stem the flow of funds to Vladimir Putin's regime.

It's a start.  The only way to stop pumping carbon out of the Earth is to make it unprofitable to do so.  Also the war and stuff.

You've got easy talking. When energy gets expensive and unreliable, it's not the well off who feel the effects.


You're not wrong.  Something has to break and it has to break hard, before it's too late, if it's not already.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 713x367]

Yep, that's a leak, and not someone dumping a little oil on a access panel

I know oil's not a good conductor, but that wet ground wire makes me cringe.


It's already grounded. It can't get more grounded by being wet.  Ground wires would be the least concerning thing to be wet
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ravage: foo monkey: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 713x367]

Yep, that's a leak, and not someone dumping a little oil on a access panel

I know oil's not a good conductor, but that wet ground wire makes me cringe.

It's already grounded. It can't get more grounded by being wet.  Ground wires would be the least concerning thing to be wet


I know, but it still makes me cringe.  I wouldn't trust it to be an actual ground wire.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark you Russia. Germany is going to get its own gas...mit Nutten und Skat.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your buddies want to access their accounts in Lichtenstein and companies incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware? What accounts? What companies?

I know. They've likely already moved their assets.
 
