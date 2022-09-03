 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Blyatzkrieg day 192, Kherson Counter Attack Day 4: RU narratives align, positional battles under way in several areas. Further fighting near Kharkiv and in Donbas. Question remains: Where will RU commit reserves? Let's find out in today's War Thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning everyone. Public Call Box and i are finishing setting up the chairs, just a few general announcements. Apple Fritters and Donuts are in the back. Oh, and speaking of "in the back"...

* We regret to announce that Turboke's mom passed away last night at the end of the annual "All Comers Gangbang Gaping Competition." Something to do with haemorrhaging.  So out of respect lets ease off the mom jokes till at least after lunch time.

* Juan's Tacos and Pupusas will be by for lunch, remember tho, stay away from the barbacoa, we still havent cleaned the stains out of the bathroom yet from last time, and i've not even gotten the invoice for the last renovation yet. Thank god the window tilts in there, ey? Buh. <waves hand in front of nose>

* There's a new recycling bin for glass, so lets please try to use it and break fewer bottles especially during the night shift, there is potential for liability there and noone want's to end up in bertor vidas' synopsis as that guy, right? Right.

Enjoy the thread, everyone. Keep Calm, and Kill the Orcs. Slava Pobieda. Heroyiam Slava.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And now, some booms before Mistress of said arrives:

Bayraktar blowing up a tank

Orc mortar team getting smoked

Volley rocket barrages and fancy flying by UA pilots in CZ Hinds

and on an uplifting note, some fantastic violin playing by a soldier taking a little break from soldierin'. Dusty in here.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: [Fark user image image 850x850]
[Fark user image image 850x478]


Kyiv Independent was reporting a downed helicopter.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Guess that's a preview of tomorrow's update.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father_Jack:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
