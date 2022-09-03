 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of Israel)   The man who tried to assassinate Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner? Yup, he's a Nazi. Wait, there are Latino Nazis?   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, Argentina, President of Argentina, Cristina Fernndez de Kirchner, Government of Argentina, Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner, Mexican general election, 2006, Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador  
•       •       •

559 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 7:59 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nazi boys are from Argentina, boys from Brazil have a vagina.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.


Ratlines
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't need to be a pure blooded German who wants to burn the Jews to be a Nazi, in the modern sense.  You just got to be someone who believes their blood line/culture is the superior one and want to burn some other blood line/culture for being impure.  That is why we say Ben Shapiro is a Nazi, despite the fact he is Jewish, because he promotes Nazi ideas, he just substitutes which groups he thinks should go into the ovens, and which ones he thinks look dashing in their flashy uniforms while pushing those others into the oven.

The weird thing is many of these neo-Nazi groups even use Nazi imagery and quote Hitler directly, even though they should know that the original Nazis would be putting them in the ovens eventually.  Then again to be a Nazi is not to be smart.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.

[Fark user image image 320x180]

Nazi boys are from Argentina, boys from Brazil have a vagina.


Nah, the boys from Brazil have only one left ball.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

\great use of mirrors in this shot
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Argentina? Where have you been for the last century, subby?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I keep hearing there is more to the story. Like the assassination was fake. Designed to take heat off of her for being caught ordering a few killings herself etc. Could just be rumors
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Si hale, ese.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On his elbow is a black sun symbol, called schwarze sonne in German, according to the Spanish news outlet El Pais.

So Black Sun on a Hole.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.


True. But the would-be assassin is from Brazil.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.

True. But the would-be assassin is from Brazil.


Yes: a literal boy from Brazil!
 
Evil Roy Slade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I keep hearing there is more to the story. Like the assassination was fake. Designed to take heat off of her for being caught ordering a few killings herself etc. Could just be rumors


Alex Jones?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mossack Fonseca & Co;
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seriously Subby?

You don't even have to be non-Jewish to be a Nazi. Look up "Patrol 36"
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Better than a Blue Sun Tat
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I keep hearing there is more to the story. Like the assassination was fake. Designed to take heat off of her for being caught ordering a few killings herself etc. Could just be rumors


With a loaded gun?

Yeah, that's a great idea
 
BarryJV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The black sun is a symbol of Nazism and white supremacy.

It's also an integral part of the Ukrainian Azov battalion emblem.

The way news outlets interpret the use of this symbol is entirely down to their own biases and their tolerance for their own hypocrisy.
 
db2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ñazis, I think you mean.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: In Argentina? Where have you been for the last century, subby?


Or further back, Brazil wasn't the only country Confederates fled to.
 
minorshan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From what I've read, she's not a peach, but not worth assassinating. And any idiot who runs up like that must be an extremist moron, because it's on camera.

Seriously. What an asshole.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

db2: Ñazis, I think you mean.


He was Brazilian.  So... "Nhazis."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

baka-san: Better than a Blue Sun Tat


What?  I thought that just said 'Firefly fan'

Although Jayne was the one who wore the shirt, and his actor has been shown to be a bit of a Dick

vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Heh, try calling an Argentine "latino" to their face and see how that works out for you, subby.
They've never seen themselves as such.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Subby has perhaps not heard of the Spanish Civil War. National Socialists vs International Socialists. Like Iran vs Iraq, no "good" side to root for.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: db2: Ñazis, I think you mean.

He was Brazilian.  So... "Nhazis."


To make it look "Portuguese" it would make more sense to use "Nãzis".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Obviously submitter has never seen Rosemary's Baby
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I keep hearing there is more to the story. Like the assassination was fake. Designed to take heat off of her for being caught ordering a few killings herself etc. Could just be rumors


A lot of Nazis have been saying that.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: There are lots of Nazis in Argentina, I'm told.


That's where they ran away to.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Any linguistics people here? They pronounce the double L in Argentina with a soft J sound, as opposed to a y sound. Is there a known reason for it? My wife thinks it's due to an influx of Italians back in the day but I'm a honkey it might be co vegetarian evolution where it comes naturally.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Any linguistics people here? They pronounce the double L in Argentina with a soft J sound, as opposed to a y sound. Is there a known reason for it? My wife thinks it's due to an influx of Italians back in the day but I'm a honkey it might be co vegetarian evolution where it comes naturally.


Let's try that last sentence again. I'm thinking it might be convergent evolution.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: db2: Ñazis, I think you mean.

He was Brazilian.  So... "Nhazis."

To make it look "Portuguese" it would make more sense to use "Nãzis".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caira
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hoodiowithtudio: Any linguistics people here? They pronounce the double L in Argentina with a soft J sound, as opposed to a y sound. Is there a known reason for it? My wife thinks it's due to an influx of Italians back in the day but I'm a honkey it might be co vegetarian evolution where it comes naturally.

Let's try that last sentence again. I'm thinking it might be convergent evolution.


Think about where the tip of your tongue is for each of those sounds--basically they're close enough people drift naturally back and forth between them over time.  Italians coming over probably didn't make much difference; it's one of the things that can influence the direction of that kind of drift, but it happens on its own too.
 
clams_casino
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Heh, try calling an Argentine "latino" to their face and see how that works out for you, subby.
They've never seen themselves as such.


True that.

Argentines think they're Europeans.

Although they did elect a son of Syrian immigrants as their president in the 1990s.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.