(9News (Australia))   Kiwi boy tries to show up Australia by finding his length of nightmare in his backyard   (9news.com.au) divider line
Fiona Nine Tails
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bless the Maker and His water.
Bless the coming and going of Him.
May His passage cleanse the world.
May He keep the world for His people.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You sure that's not part of the intestines of somebody that mummy buried under the roses?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's so scary about a worm? That's like
being terrified of a dandelion.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nine years old? It's usually a few more years before a boy needs to have that conversation.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, the clickbait adds mixed in with the article were misleading. One about a tiny worm that will cure obesity and one about a worm discovered that will help break down plastic (I think). Were not relevant to the article.

This was just a worm native to NZ so nothing special, correct?  I don't know what would be nightmarish about that.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You should see the fish he caught with it
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Nine years old? It's usually a few more years before a boy needs to have that conversation.


Look son, masturbation is heathy in the privacy of the bathroom, but the neighbors are starting to complain
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


This led me to the horrors of googling how long earthworms can get.  Surprisingly, earthworms measured in feet is not an uncommon thing.

media.wired.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size


As much as I despise winter, I am glad it helps cut down on the invertebrate gigantism
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This kid is now the Kiwisatz haderach
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Try muscling that one down after getting to the bottom of a Kiwi tequila.
 
thisispete
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, Australia has giant earthworms too.

The Giant Earthworm
Youtube uO4lkv-jLRs
 
