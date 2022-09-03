 Skip to content
(NBC Chicago)   Deadline looms for clueless billionaire   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clueless like a fax
 
MindStalker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nothing inherently wrong with choosing the annuity. Several million a year, you can always get a loan against your annuity if you figure out a better way to spend it..
 
DRTFA
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What TFA doesn't tell me is whether the winner can anonymously notify the lottery office of their intent to take the lump sum. I imagine you could set up the appropriate legal trusts, etc in 60 days, but it would suck having to decide between lump sum and anonymity.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Someone didn't check their tickets and they're away a billion $
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Threw away...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MindStalker: Nothing inherently wrong with choosing the annuity. Several million a year, you can always get a loan against your annuity if you figure out a better way to spend it..


I think $34 a year (before bullshiat) should be plenty for pretty much anyone.
 
fzumrk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays Mays previously said in a statement.

A name so nice, he uses it twice.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh man. Could you imagine letting it default to the annuity and only getting $46M a year? That would suck.
 
