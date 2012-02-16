 Skip to content
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1412

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've done several presentations at public libraries on spyware and digital privacy, and one of my favorite go-to stories is about how Target knew a teenage girl was pregnant before he father did.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kashmirhill/2012/02/16/how-target-figured-out-a-teen-girl-was-pregnant-before-her-father-did/?sh=106e056f6668

...and how they still use this same data mining in even more ways and to target other specific demographics. And with another ten years of experience doing it.

Which leads us to Connected Life Labs. Their SmartDry product is a little ball that goes in your dryer that senses when your clothes are dry, and can detect things like a clogged lint filter or gas buildup. It connects to your home wifi and then to a server on the Internet which then sent a message to an app on your smartphone. And if the people who made it are anything like every other IoT developer, they recorded every piece of data possible on every customer. So what happens to that data now that they're shutting down?

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2022/08/smartdrys-useful-laundry-sensor-to-be-cloud-bricked-next-month/

Imagine the specific data that could be targeted here. The people who do 8 loads of laundry in one day every two or three weeks are the perfect people to market a laundry service to. The folks who are doing two loads every day are the ideal customers for new detergents and fabric softeners. The people with a history of gas alerts might be in the market for a new electric dryer, especially now that their sensor won't work anymore. The people with constantly clogged lint filters are probably not worth the time to market anything to, because what kind of savage doesn't clean the lint filter every load?

But this does raise a question - how much could this data be integrated with data online retailers like Amazon already have? And what kind of profile does this help them build?

Anyhow, take the Quiz and try not to think about it. They only want to sell you stuff.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.wsj.netView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
