 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Man shows you can dupe investors out of millions in medical-device fraud without being a young blond woman   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
22
    More: Sad, Fraud, Jury, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Allergy, Mark Schena, Orange County, California, The Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Daily Journal  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 9:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the device bit, but there's also Dr Oz.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a well-known fact that investors are easily duped by young blonde chicks and middle-aged dudes with combovers. 

am24.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did they mention that he was on the verge of bankruptcy?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Man, not only did he promote a scam medical device, he even tried going after the same general market as Theranos at the same time that they were being publicly outed (2015).  Bold move.  You'd have think watching the flaming wreckage of Theranos being piloted into the ground by Elizabeth Holmes would have been a warning to this guy "hmm, maybe I shouldn't keep flying that way myself".
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's amazing to me. Investment groups with billions of dollars available to startups, and not one person available to sit back and think, is this legit?

I wonder how many is these investors are tied too the scammers to try and make money on the side, then go crying to the gov became they were scammed
 
Northern
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Man, not only did he promote a scam medical device, he even tried going after the same general market as Theranos at the same time that they were being publicly outed (2015).  Bold move.  You'd have think watching the flaming wreckage of Theranos being piloted into the ground by Elizabeth Holmes would have been a warning to this guy "hmm, maybe I shouldn't keep flying that way myself".


Which is not illegal in Best America.  As with Holmes, the crime he's being accused of is through the SEC,  not the FDA.
So a good question for congress is why did they 100% deregulate the medical diagnostics industry?
BTW, investments into legit diagnostics has plummeted.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: It's a well-known fact that investors are easily duped by young blonde chicks and middle-aged dudes with combovers. 

[am24.mediaite.com image 850x444]


As long as you have a spiffy black turtleneck you're set.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hope he had a nice 3 years.   The next 20 are going to SUCK for him
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Necessary.....
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: It's a well-known fact that investors are easily duped by young blonde chicks and middle-aged dudes with combovers. 

[am24.mediaite.com image 850x444]


It's the black turtleneck. Always the black turtleneck.

They are creating a false equivalency with Steve Jobs in the reptile brain of Venture Capitalists. And it appears to be working.
 
Trik
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can tell he's in the tech industry
Fark user imageView Full Size

He has his Steve Jobs black turtleneck on.
And what a groovy jacket.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x425]


I've watched a documentary and a dramatized series about this woman and I can't understand how anyone ever took her seriously.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is due diligence a dirty word for rich investors?
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: rzrwiresunrise: [Fark user image image 425x425]

I've watched a documentary and a dramatized series about this woman and I can't understand how anyone ever took her seriously.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Free on bond though.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image image 425x374]

Did they mention that he was on the verge of bankruptcy?


They did forget to include a screenshot of where it was tweeted and three more paragraphs about how other people replied to the tweet.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A fool and his money are soon parted. Usually by other fools.
 
scanman61
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: It's amazing to me. Investment groups with billions of dollars available to startups, and not one person available to sit back and think, is this legit?


Too much money chasing too many ideas
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: You can tell he's in the tech industry
[Fark user image image 850x444]
He has his Steve Jobs black turtleneck on.
And what a groovy jacket.


Jon Lovitz will be playing him in the made for TV movie
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Free on bond though.


Came here for this - that guy's gone by December.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

scanman61: Unoriginal_Username: It's amazing to me. Investment groups with billions of dollars available to startups, and not one person available to sit back and think, is this legit?

Too much money chasing too many ideas much money


My suggestion, not a "fix" per se - the challenge is that far too many folks remember the dot-com boom, and keep wanting to recreate it.

If you have a bleeding-edge technology, well, there's lots of investor money eager to become lots more investor money. It's why EMR/EHR exploded (and imploded) a decade ago, and why folks like Theranos and Arrayit sucked in millions & millions without any useful oversight but a LOT of marketing & press, and why crypto suddenly exploded, IMHO, becoming the Wild West of criminal finance. At least with things like Big Data, the cloud, and AI, you could use investor money to nudge them towards useful implementation with at least the beginnings of an ethical framework for their use. Everyone wants money, and they're happy to get in before the ethics folks throw a wet blanket on the fun...
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.