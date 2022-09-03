 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "An angler found out the hard way that just because marijuana is legal in Michigan, you can't consume it anywhere you want"   (mlive.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Smoke, COs Joseph Deppen, Sterling Heights, Michigan, Warren, Michigan, Metro Detroit, St. Clair Shores, Michigan, Angling, Michigan Department of Natural Resources  
LockeOak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I prefer to be called a piscator.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LockeOak: They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.


Sad to say but yeah this time I totally understand the cops' reaction here.  You blow weed smoke in someone's face (barring people that you know are fine with it) you're asking for it.  Not cool - he earned the wrist slap
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't happen nearly as often as someone who drinks alcohol in public.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Assault with a doobly weapon.
 
Vern
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, alcohol is legal in all states. That doesn't mean those states don't have open container laws, or public intoxication laws. Or "you can't force an officer to take a shot of whatever your drinking" laws.

Really, it's like some people want to get permissible usage of marijuana laws repealed. Were they planted by Qanon and they're now growing their buds?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LockeOak: They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.

Sad to say but yeah this time I totally understand the cops' reaction here.  You blow weed smoke in someone's face (barring people that you know are fine with it) you're asking for it.  Not cool - he earned the wrist slap


You believe the police? They wanted old Clem to know who's boss. Nothing else. I hope it's on their body cam so he can have a nice payday.
 
wxboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnryan51: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LockeOak: They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.

Sad to say but yeah this time I totally understand the cops' reaction here.  You blow weed smoke in someone's face (barring people that you know are fine with it) you're asking for it.  Not cool - he earned the wrist slap

You believe the police? They wanted old Clem to know who's boss. Nothing else. I hope it's on their body cam so he can have a nice payday.


I, for one, find it exceedingly easy to believe a smoker (of anything) feels entitled to do so anywhere he fancies, and to hell with worrying about forcing everyone within 50 feet to have to participate secondhand.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wxboy: johnryan51: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LockeOak: They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.

Sad to say but yeah this time I totally understand the cops' reaction here.  You blow weed smoke in someone's face (barring people that you know are fine with it) you're asking for it.  Not cool - he earned the wrist slap

You believe the police? They wanted old Clem to know who's boss. Nothing else. I hope it's on their body cam so he can have a nice payday.

I, for one, find it exceedingly easy to believe a smoker (of anything) feels entitled to do so anywhere he fancies, and to hell with worrying about forcing everyone within 50 feet to have to participate secondhand.


I, for one, find it exceedingly easy to believe this guy that blew smoke was a Republican Christian conservative.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wxboy: johnryan51: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: LockeOak: They want you to smoke in your home or certain designated places.

Sad to say but yeah this time I totally understand the cops' reaction here.  You blow weed smoke in someone's face (barring people that you know are fine with it) you're asking for it.  Not cool - he earned the wrist slap

You believe the police? They wanted old Clem to know who's boss. Nothing else. I hope it's on their body cam so he can have a nice payday.

I, for one, find it exceedingly easy to believe a smoker (of anything) feels entitled to do so anywhere he fancies, and to hell with worrying about forcing everyone within 50 feet to have to participate secondhand.


He was complying with the officers when he went to retrieve his license. Why would he blow smoke in their faces? Poor guy just trying to fish and a couple of A holes show up. The smoke in the face is BS.
 
