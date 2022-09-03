 Skip to content
(CNN)   Experts who are in no way at all associated with any airline association and how dare you even think otherwise want you to know that it's a great time to buy an airline ticket. So, you know, go buy one   (cnn.com) divider line
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll fly if I have to. I really don't feel like flying anymore. The combination of an annoying public with airlines making it as uncomfortable as possible to fly has turned me off. I do want to visit Europe one day so I will have to do it then. But I hope to sleep through most of the flight.

Cool story time: pre covid I used to wipe down my seat area and tray table with sanitizing wipes because I always got sick flying. Someone pointed out that since I was putting my glasses in the seat pocket to sleep I was likely putting my glasses where people stored their tissues. So flying also used to make me sick. I stopped that habit and started carrying wipes and never had an issue afterwards.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should take a cue from the big entertainment companies and call those complaining about them "Toxic Passengers".
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm in Europe now. I guess I could have paid $3k for a ticket that would have seen me get treated like a human, but I chose to be thrust into cattle class. It was great. My knees were pinned to the seat ahead of me and the attendant spilled an entire pot of coffee on me. Luckily, this was Air Canada, and it was lukewarm, anyway.
 
The Prionic Woman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Civilized countries have these things called trains
 
