 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Her work examined lives often ignored. Her writing made her work accessible to many. With her passing, take a moment to remember her legacy. RIP Barbara Ehrenreich   (theguardian.com) divider line
5
    More: Sad, Barbara Ehrenreich, Nickel and Dimed, Writing, Death, Ben Ehrenreich, first book, Vietnam War, mother's spirit  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2022 at 4:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She helped me become the person I am today. Mostly for her contributions to Harper's in the 90s.
And yes, if you've not read it, Nickel and Dimed is just as relevant today - more so, sadly.
I also liked her more recent work against mindfulness and positive-thinking.
She'll be missed.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just re-read Nickel and Dimed. Depressing how relevant it still is. Hope her family's handling the loss as well as they can.
 
Nogale
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aw crap. She dies and worthless wastes of space (Trump, Kardashians, to name a few) just keep on truckin'.

She was a 20 year+ survivor of breast cancer, something that in her youth would have been unimaginable.

RIP, talented writer lady.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm suspecting these ads are becoming weird, and in this case morbid, jokes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.