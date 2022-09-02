 Skip to content
(Daily Voice)   Connecticut man arrested after pulling off the greatest feat of multitasking ever   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:  "CT Man Wanted For Masturbating On Trails While Skateboarding Apprehended, Police Say"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Single ladies, line forms to the left.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess skate boarding can be a crime, if you do it that way
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Connecticut man arrested after pulling off the greatest feat of multitasking ever


I dunno. There was some good competition in multitasking today:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12541228/Multitasking-is-illegal-in-Texas#new
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tony Cock
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't say I would have guessed skateboarding but I would have bet my non existent 401k that beating off was in there somewhere.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

nabbed eh?  rather you than me
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the man bun. why any fellow wants to look like an Italian grandmother from Paterson NJ mystifies me.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why y'all gotta kink shame...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the next story was even better: (dim the lights)

but then when I reloaded the page I couldn't find the story on the guy who started crying and throwing a tantrum because someone added peanuts to his sons drink, unbeknownst to them having a *sniff* peanut allergy

/soilt brats
 
invictus2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



skeet skeet skeet
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy fark that's a rough 30!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: the man bun. why any fellow wants to look like an Italian grandmother from Paterson NJ mystifies me.


Because no one messes with an Italian grandmother from Patterson, NJ!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh man.  I thought he was coming into some good things. He  never should have moved back east.  It makes you crazy.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It'd be more impressive if he was also swigging cranberry juice from the jug while lip syncing.
 
