 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Weed is burning   (twitter.com) divider line
28
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

1349 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 9:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Starring Ray Bradbury as The Smoke Demon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, it's that time of year again
 
josiahgould
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh heh heh... Milf fire...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBC News Reporter Inhales Burning Drugs, Gets High and Can't Finish Report
Youtube NAssPedIdbk


Oblig
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. Yearly thing in this part of the country nowadays.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same here.
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yep, it's that time of year again


IN the book "Controll or nature" by John Mcphee, he talks about california mudslides.  You have hills.  The hills are not done settling yet due to being pushed up by the faults.  Juniper bushes grow on the hills and hold down the erosion.  Summer happens.  They dry out.  They catch fire.  They burn.  It rains, and mudslides happen.   The rain gets the juniper to grow again.  Repeat back to the beginning.  The problem is humans for some reason like to build wood houses in the goddamn hills that are either burning or mudsliding.

Real interesting book.  Also talks about that volcano where iceland blocked the lava, and how we are keeping the mississippi from shifting its main bed to the afalatchia.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yep, it's that time of year again

IN the book "Controll or nature" by John Mcphee, he talks about california mudslides.  You have hills.  The hills are not done settling yet due to being pushed up by the faults.  Juniper bushes grow on the hills and hold down the erosion.  Summer happens.  They dry out.  They catch fire.  They burn.  It rains, and mudslides happen.   The rain gets the juniper to grow again.  Repeat back to the beginning.  The problem is humans for some reason like to build wood houses in the goddamn hills that are either burning or mudsliding.

Real interesting book.  Also talks about that volcano where iceland blocked the lava, and how we are keeping the mississippi from shifting its main bed to the afalatchia.


I've read "Annals of a Former World" by McPhee and it was fascinating. I should reqd this one too.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jim Stafford - Wildwood Weed
Youtube qUc3X0-nMhw
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


better late than never, i always say

/not really, this sucks
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Annals of a Former World" by McPhee


Huh, thanks for the recommendation
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah my town is covered with smoke right now.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Seasons
Fall
Winter
Spring
Fire
 
chawco
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Something something midnight oil?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
History Of The World Part I (1981) Marijuana Saves The Day
Youtube x5Hq8SCpiLU
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Damnit
 
maudibjr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chawco: Something something midnight oil?


I only came to say that that.  Dammit
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, if the La Nína forecast is correct for this winter, at least there won't be mudslides. Or as many.

Can't have mud without rain. I swear it seemed like rained only four days total last year in SoCal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Smoke's burning my eyes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is not a repeat from 2021, or 2020, or 2019....
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 A friends cousin bailed out of Weed earlier this morning She's not sure if her home is still there. Another old friends cousin bailed out of Weaverville to the SW a few days ago. If people thought the prices of lumber are expensive now....just wait.
 
bodegas
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1ryzas42x65e2oosia40bgli-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Yep, it's that time of year again

IN the book "Controll or nature" by John Mcphee, he talks about california mudslides.  You have hills.  The hills are not done settling yet due to being pushed up by the faults.  Juniper bushes grow on the hills and hold down the erosion.  Summer happens.  They dry out.  They catch fire.  They burn.  It rains, and mudslides happen.   The rain gets the juniper to grow again.  Repeat back to the beginning.  The problem is humans for some reason like to build wood houses in the goddamn hills that are either burning or mudsliding.

Real interesting book.  Also talks about that volcano where iceland blocked the lava, and how we are keeping the mississippi from shifting its main bed to the afalatchia.


CSS: At one point in their lives, my parents lived in Santa Clara.  One weekend, they decided to drive down to Santa Cruz.  It had recently rained heavily, and my dad was weary about the drive.  After looking at the Santa Cruz Mountains and not liking how they looked with all that water, he explained things to my mom and they agreed to turn around.  On the evening news that day, there was a story about a mudslide on that highway shortly after they had turned around.  He was grateful for listening to his intuition that day.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the poor birds and insects that can't get away. :(  As if bees and birds didn't already have it rough.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: The Seasons
Fall
Winter
Spring
Fire


Spring
Fire
Mudslides
Winter
+ random earthquakes whenever

/spent four long years in LA
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.