 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Couple having sex in their car get carjacked by three thieves. No word on whether any of the five of them finished the job   (nypost.com) divider line
18
    More: Amusing, Human sexuality, Brazil, Sexual arousal, English-language films, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Robbery, Carjacking  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 9:45 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a shame. I hope they get their happy ending.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Poor guy got jacked...and then some people stole his car too!
 
likwidflame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did somebody say take off your pants and jacket?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That site carjacked my browser!
 
morg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Night-vision video shows the three thieves approaching the white vehicle, parked on a quiet suburban street.

Night vision so powerful that it casts shadows.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

morg: Night-vision video shows the three thieves approaching the white vehicle, parked on a quiet suburban street.

Night vision so powerful that it casts shadows.
[nypost.com image 850x566]


I'm guessing LED streetlights. Those things ate often bright as hell.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*are
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Dear Penthouse Letters, I thought this would never happen to me..."
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When you get in the backseat, shouldn't you lock your doors?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cartus interruptus?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Getting pulled out can dampen the mood, for sure.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side my dude, your girl has a nice ass.
Of course it is Brazil, so maybe she is just average in that dept.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skinink: "Dear Penthouse Letters, I thought this would never happen to me..."


How many times do I have to say this..YOU DON'T LIE TO PENTHOUSE FORUM!
That is the Nudie Magazine of record..It's like the Congressional record for sexystuff...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Look on the bright side my dude, your girl has a nice ass.
Of course it is Brazil, so maybe she is just average in that dept.


Humph. She's no Kardashian.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the near future there may be a post of a story about a spouse recognizing their spouse in the video
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.