(CHEK News)   If vandalism's what you crave / In a public toilet, feeling brave / Use your head and be discreet / Don't burn your names upon the seat   (cheknews.ca) divider line
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A bystander had reportedly witnessed the individuals ingesting drugs in the public bathroom at the park and was concerned for their wellbeing," RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Are many people running around ingesting street drugs these days? At least drugs you'd be doing in a public bathroom that's not in a bar/club?  Benzos? What else is there? Ecstasy (seems unlikely), acid (maybe)? I'm blanking on others.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you want about Russians but at least they steal the seat first.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as long as they vandalized the bathroom that corresponds to their long form birf certificate gender.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All that you love will be carried away
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not the place I'd choose to memorialize myself, but you do you.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Burma Shave.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your punishment for burning your name into the seats of public toilets is to have your named burned into your seat, publicly.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

"down", ie what passes for heroin. Smoked off foil. pretty much crushed fentanyl pills. Yeah, there's issues. "side", aka meth. Smoked in a glass pipe. Crack rock, also in the glass pipe. If you manage to actually find decent coke, then coke, too, off any flat surface.

Basically all the usual suspects. Not much has changed, except that opiates are usually chock fulla fentanyl goodness.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police say a search of the bathroom revealed the names of the man and woman burned into a toilet seat, with a garbage can removed from the bathroom and found next to the suspects.


It sounds like true love
 
