(CP24 Toronto)   It's one thing to be asleep at the wheel of your autodriving Tesla, it's another to record the guy for 15 minutes and upload the video to the Internet, but not get the license plate or call the cops. Who gets the dumbass tag for this one?   (cp24.com) divider line
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyone.  It's not an exclusive title.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Go ahead and give one to Musk too, just to be sure
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jtown: Everyone.  It's not an exclusive title.


Yeah, I feel like there's plenty of dumbassery to go around here.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember what we've been saying for years: "If you have a problem and call the cops, now you have two problems."
 
scalpod
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Remember what we've been saying for years: "If you have a problem and call the cops, now you have two problems."


"And if you have to remember what Russ1642 on Fark.com always says, you're completely, totally and utterly beyond any help at all."
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
100 km/h on QEW

How many parsecs is that, in American?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MBooda: 100 km/h on QEW

How many parsecs is that, in American?



63 quatloos
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"When I was able to see in, the guy, he opened his eyes for maybe a split second, and then closed his eyes again and was fully asleep," she said. "He was behind a dump truck and all I could think is 'If that truck slams on the brake suddenly, what would happen?'"

The auto-pilot would slam on the brakes, too, duh.

I'm not proud of this but auto-pilot has brought me home safer than I could've done alone. All I had to do was keep my hand on the wheel.

It's the best DUI insurance available.

/Not to advocate DUI
//Just saying
 
dtbcr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I thought Teslas had features to detect if a driver was attentive like detecting hands on wheels and/or detecting their eyes with a camera. Am I wrong? or are do these features not work properly? or have people found ways to work around them?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Remember what we've been saying for years: "If you have a problem and call the cops, now you have two problems."


Amen.

Also, when seconds matter, the police are minutes away.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dtbcr: I thought Teslas had features to detect if a driver was attentive like detecting hands on wheels and/or detecting their eyes with a camera. Am I wrong? or are do these features not work properly? or have people found ways to work around them?


They have a weight sensor on the wheel, it doesn't work very well, and people have figured out how to defeat it easily.

GM with their SuperCruise system monitors the driver's eyes for attention.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dtbcr: I thought Teslas had features to detect if a driver was attentive like detecting hands on wheels and/or detecting their eyes with a camera. Am I wrong? or are do these features not work properly? or have people found ways to work around them?


Newer models have a driver facing camera. Older models you have to keep your hand on the wheel, but people found that hanging a weight defeats that detector.

So, sleep with your hand on the wheel and buy some Homer Simpson sleeping glasses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

scalpod: Russ1642: Remember what we've been saying for years: "If you have a problem and call the cops, now you have two problems."

"And if you have to remember what Russ1642 on Fark.com always says, you're completely, totally and utterly beyond any help at all."


Very true. If you're taking real advice from randos on Fark you're pretty screwed.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: "When I was able to see in, the guy, he opened his eyes for maybe a split second, and then closed his eyes again and was fully asleep," she said. "He was behind a dump truck and all I could think is 'If that truck slams on the brake suddenly, what would happen?'"

The auto-pilot would slam on the brakes, too, duh.

I'm not proud of this but auto-pilot has brought me home safer than I could've done alone. All I had to do was keep my hand on the wheel.

It's the best DUI insurance available.

/Not to advocate DUI
//Just saying


User name REALLY checks out.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Remember what we've been saying for years: "If you have a problem and call the cops, now you have two problems."


Based on my personal experience with cops, I agree.  I wouldn't call the cops again under any circumstances.
 
