(WTOP)   This would never happen in Maryland, all the drivers in Maryland are unqualified   (wtop.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I've lived in Maryland, Oregon drivers are worse.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You cross the Wilson Woodrow bridge from
VA to MD and it's like going from regular bad drivers all around to really bad and over confident speeding assholes all around.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've lived in a handful of states in different parts of the country and not once have I heard good things about the drivers in any of them.

Way too easy to get and maintain a license in this country
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nice to have more bad drivers on the road, thanks beep beep
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: You cross the Wilson Woodrow bridge from
VA to MD and it's like going from regular bad drivers all around to really bad and over confident speeding assholes all around.


Ugh, Woodrow Wilson!
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Always appropriate

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
students get a Virginia license.
Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe

Got my license there fifty years ago, so I'm in the clear. Probably.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: You cross the Wilson Woodrow bridge from
VA to MD and it's like going from regular bad drivers all around to really bad and over confident speeding assholes all around.


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Jairzinho: You cross the Wilson Woodrow bridge from
VA to MD and it's like going from regular bad drivers all around to really bad and over confident speeding assholes all around.

Ugh, Woodrow Wilson!


It's Woodrow Wilson from VA to MD, and Wilson Woodrow from MD to VA.

/used to live near chain bridge, always wondered if there was a whip bridge
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Corrupt driving instructors?!
What is this, Mockba?
 
