One Austin-area suburb had a visit from streetlights last night
12
    More: Weird, Unidentified flying object, particular story, Round Rock, second video, experienced drone pilot, weird lights, final video, green lights  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 02 Sep 2022 at 11:50 PM



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ghastly: Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.


That's what I thought at first too, drones or someone shining laser lights into the clouds but watch the 3rd video. They take off at high speed from a dead stop.

https://twitter.com/WalkerATX/status/1565667911007625216
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Ghastly: Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.

That's what I thought at first too, drones or someone shining laser lights into the clouds but watch the 3rd video. They take off at high speed from a dead stop.

https://twitter.com/WalkerATX/status/1565667911007625216


I don't buy it. Strikes me more like reflections.

Project your little light array onto a sheet of glass and shoot your video through them. The first videos, they don't move at all. That's weird. Things always move.

When they do move it's big, also weird.  All that needed to be done is turn the reflecting glass away a bit and they're gone just like that.

/had fun faking UFOs in high school.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Rage Against the Thorazine: Ghastly: Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.

That's what I thought at first too, drones or someone shining laser lights into the clouds but watch the 3rd video. They take off at high speed from a dead stop.

https://twitter.com/WalkerATX/status/1565667911007625216

I don't buy it. Strikes me more like reflections.

Project your little light array onto a sheet of glass and shoot your video through them. The first videos, they don't move at all. That's weird. Things always move.

When they do move it's big, also weird.  All that needed to be done is turn the reflecting glass away a bit and they're gone just like that.

/had fun faking UFOs in high school.


Only thing that's weird is there's multiple witnesses and videos. Unless there all in on a hoax they couldn't all have seen a reflection or something and it moves too fast to be drones. I guess it could still just be those really bright laser pointers though. In the stationary videos it kind of looks like it's reflecting off the clouds.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.


FTFY
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Please be Round Rock, Please be Round Rock

*click

OMG! That almost never happens
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What the Hell is That? - SNL
Youtube DU_Gd623HJo
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Probably someone screwing around with synchronized lighted drones.


moran. that's a bunch of ufo's.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those clips are suspiciously short. Wonder why the first two ended there. People just got bored? Not buying this fake crap today.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Streetlights? What about the people?
They're both living just  to find emotion.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Spectrum: Those clips are suspiciously short. Wonder why the first two ended there. People just got bored? Not buying this fake crap today.


Are you suggesting this is a coordinated campaign of BS? That almost never always happens.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, all posted by the same guy, and all vertical video. I've seen enough. I'm calling this election for Twitter Prank.
 
