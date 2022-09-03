 Skip to content
(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Bad News: You drive a Kia. Worse News: They're apparently really easy to steal   (fox2now.com) divider line
    city counselor Sheena Hamilton, public nuisance march, Hyundai, Public safety  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hmmm. If they can force that they could force safety stuff on guns. Just sayin.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who would want a KIA?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing. 20 years ago Kia produced quite the shiat box.

Now people are ripping them off like they did Hondas back in the 90's.

Compliments to Kia. You've come a long way.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved my KIA. Even though I hate the color red, I had a red KIA Soul with all red interior and red steering wheel. Even the speakers in the door lit up red along with the bass and tempo. That was a fun car.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many people can best the Devil in a fiddling competition; they all end up with their Souls stolen.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Nine Inch Nails haven't been making cars for very long, its only been two years.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what a Kia is, but they seem cheap.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Why would you want to steal a car that's that easy to steal?  Think ahead folks.  One day you'll walk out and your rightfully stolen Kia will be missing and you'll have no one to blame except yourself.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is that even considered grand theft?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Considering you can just shove one in your pocket and walk away, not surprised.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

daffy: Is that even considered grand theft?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Family Guy- Giant Samsung phone becomes Kia car
Youtube f7LosLPQgR0

Well they are pretty versatile
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Its always the fault of anyone except the person that actually, you know, broke the law.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ah,...the issue is for vehicles with key ignitions, not the fob/smart keys.  By the time they add an engine immobilizer to a physical key, they might as well go keyless.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I had a 2007 Kia Sorrento that surprised the hell out of of me. Much higher quality than I had anticipated. Passed it down to Li'l Zul a year or so ago.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
GM cars and trucks use to pop more easy than popcorn back in the days. Everyone in the hood had their own personal steamer(stolen car).
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kia is like the Gold Star of cars
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They've been the best rated, more affordable sub-compact crossover vehicle for several years now. So whatever, haters.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.
 
focusthis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having just returned from Korea, Kia/Hyundai have many vehicles that are visually appealing to my taste, that we will never see on these shores.  No way would you catch me in a minivan, however that Hyundai Staria though...

Thanks blob SUVs.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Kia is like the Gold Star of cars


They're for families of veterans?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Riche: Who would want a KIA?


Someone who doesn't want to spend 1000's of $ on repairs on a Ford or Chevy once the warranty runs out.
Someone who doesn't want to spend 10000's of $ on repairs on a Mercedes or BMW once the warranty runs out.
Someone who doesn't want to spend money on a Toyota or Subaru to avoid all that trouble.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: They've been the best rated, more affordable sub-compact crossover vehicle for several years now. So whatever, haters.


I want to
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: They've been the best rated, more affordable sub-compact crossover vehicle for several years now. So whatever, haters.


I hope to one day stay the same about myself, but with a little more emphasis on full size.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

focusthis: Having just returned from Korea, Kia/Hyundai have many vehicles that are visually appealing to my taste, that we will never see on these shores.  No way would you catch me in a minivan, however that Hyundai Staria though...
Thanks blob SUVs.


I hate blobby cars.  Would you like that in white, or silver?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.


Why do you hate poor people?
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.

Why do you hate poor people?


Seriously.   What a dick.
 
pacified
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.


Now now let's reserve our haters for people driving Yukons and Suburbans
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.

Why do you hate poor people?


It's not hate.  It's admiration.  One day they'll be able to live the dream and upgrade from the Huffy single speed with coaster brake and banana seat.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Zul the Magnificent: I had a 2007 Kia Sorrento that surprised the hell out of of me. Much higher quality than I had anticipated. Passed it down to Li'l Zul a year or so ago.


Kia/Hyundai diesels (they share the same engines) are dead reliable.

Sold my 2010 i30, still running great, with 350,000KM on the clock. And they came stock standard with good alloys, cruise control, and good, easy to use and well constructed conveniences like air conditioning, audio systems, steering wheel controls etc.

I'd concur with them being legitimate high quality vehicles, with no stupid gimmicks (touch screens, removing physical controls, Apple/Android integration etc).

I wouldn't bother with their petrol vehicles but I like the Hyundai EVs.
 
Your Hind Brain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get the steering wheel combo lock. In the summer, the grease in the lock is so gummy that there is no more "click" in the number combination. Even with the correct combo, I can't even steal my own car.
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.


shudup nelson
The Simpsons - Tall Man In Small Car
Youtube gkBqVVbnZ1c
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: focusthis: Having just returned from Korea, Kia/Hyundai have many vehicles that are visually appealing to my taste, that we will never see on these shores.  No way would you catch me in a minivan, however that Hyundai Staria though...
Thanks blob SUVs.

I hate blobby cars.  Would you like that in white, or silver?


What a blobby car might look like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Zul the Magnificent: I had a 2007 Kia Sorrento that surprised the hell out of of me. Much higher quality than I had anticipated. Passed it down to Li'l Zul a year or so ago.

Kia/Hyundai diesels (they share the same engines) are dead reliable.

Sold my 2010 i30, still running great, with 350,000KM on the clock. And they came stock standard with good alloys, cruise control, and good, easy to use and well constructed conveniences like air conditioning, audio systems, steering wheel controls etc.

I'd concur with them being legitimate high quality vehicles, with no stupid gimmicks (touch screens, removing physical controls, Apple/Android integration etc).

I wouldn't bother with their petrol vehicles but I like the Hyundai EVs.


a convenience such as a steering wheel is a feature i look for in a motor vehicle
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm quite happy with my 2022 Hyundai Kona. Nobody has stolen it, although it's a rather appealing shade of blue, IMO.
I notice this problem is affecting the key-start cars, which, if I'm not mistaken, are the entry-level models throughout the Hyundai and Kona lines (they're sister companies).

That they're the "cheap" versions doesn't mean they deserve to be stolen, of course; I just mean that the problem is not going affect a majority of the number of those cars out there.
 
Insurgent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Every time i see a Kia, I see a person decided on a car, but got the CHEAPEST version of that class of car.


a take so shiatty even hans moleman would reject it
 
