Many things are visible from space, but this fire is visible from the Wild Duck Cluster
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bravo, Subby, great headline.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I do not understand this Duck reference one bit and require edification but apparently Britain is going up in flames
 
Gearheadkinny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Messier object M-11 is an open cluster of stars called the Wild Duck Cluster
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ikleton?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wtfbbcregistrationlolgfy
 
darinwil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like a duster click
/Got nothing
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It turned me in to a newt!

/I got better
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Haystack is a town that was on fire a couple years ago, so "the haystack fire" had me wondering what/where an M11 was.
 
dready zim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Ikleton?


Ickleton, it's like a ton, but an ickle one.
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, it's a wild cluster duck.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/why do the britons name their highways after nebulae?
//and who are the britons?
 
