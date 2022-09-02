 Skip to content
(UPI)   August 29th, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. September 2nd, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. The price of tomatoes is going up   (upi.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Free salsa, I-5 SB at Elk Grove, u-pick, bring your own bucket.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I really need to catch up on this story!
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those mater freighters get a bit touchy over 65 mph on the I-5
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This just in, Rotten Tomatoes leaving movie business due to increased tomato demand.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's pretty much a daily event this time of year

/There's a lot of tomatoes in that valley
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
August 29th, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. September 2nd, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. The price of tomatoes is going up

Just stew the ones that were in the crash. The heat will kill any germs and they don't need to be whole and in good shape for stewing.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

felching pen: Free salsa, I-5 SB at Elk Grove, u-pick, bring your own bucket.


No, you need an onion truck and cilantro truck to crash first.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: August 29th, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. September 2nd, California freeway shut down due to tomato truck crash. The price of tomatoes is going up

Just stew the ones that were in the crash. The heat will kill any germs and they don't need to be whole and in good shape for stewing.


Turn them into pizza sauce makings for pizzarias in NYC, it's not like they would be able to figure out the pizza sauce had been road spill, after all.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: felching pen: Free salsa, I-5 SB at Elk Grove, u-pick, bring your own bucket.

No, you need an onion truck and cilantro truck to crash first.


Or right after the tomato truck crash.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A lot of wasted tomatoes lately.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Big Tomato wants a bigger piece of your wallet.
 
khatores
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The price of tomatoes is going up

Aight enough of this shiat
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

