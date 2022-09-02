 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   "I'm allergic to gravity - it sounds crazy but it's true"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While not technically an allergy, which is overreaction to a substance by the body's immune system, some people living with PoTS, like Mrs Johnson, see it as one.

'I'm allergic to gravity - it sounds crazy but it's true,' she said.

"My feelings about what I think I should have are more important than what I actually have. Now put me in the paper."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always bringing me down.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suffer the same condition on my mountain bike rides
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
like Russian business men
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to my world
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is their education in UK?
Is their copy editors at Daily Mail?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This condition is very real, and very debilitating for those who have it.

But it's not a farking histamine or mast cell or any other kind of reaction to FARKING GRAVITY.   Because gravity acts on you when you're laying down too, you stupid git.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering it is Friday, I am guessing half of the Fark crowd will develop this allergy later this evening...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm allegic to electron repulsion.

Everytime I hit my head on an I-beam, it hurts and swells my skin. While not technically an allergy, which is overreaction to a substance by the body's immune system, some people living with Hitting Your Head, like Mr AppleOptionEsc, see it as one.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This condition is very real, and very debilitating for those who have it.

But it's not a farking histamine or mast cell or any other kind of reaction to FARKING GRAVITY.   Because gravity acts on you when you're laying down too, you stupid git.


It's still acting upon you laying down?
No way ,dude.
You just made that up.
I'm going to need to see some credible scientific studies proving this.
 
Zog Zogu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does she take levity boosters?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps if she sat under an apple tree?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: It's always bringing me down.


It's got me runnin', goin' out of my mind
It's got me thinkin' that I'm wastin' my time
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh. Daily Mail takes a real medical condition and twists it to sound outlandish and stupid. "I have a chemical imbalance that causes my body to unnecessarily increase my heartrate when I stand up." doesn't sound nearly as clickbaity as "OMG ALLERGIC TO GRAVITY!" FFS
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 451x364]

Is their education in UK?


No can haz skool in UK.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean I'm okay with her saying "allergic to gravity" in a cutesy metaphorical sense to describe how her condition manifests.
 
Royce P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm allergic to gravity bongs.  Taking a giant rip off of one instantly causes me to cough, my throat to burn, and my eyes to turn red. Put me in your paper.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the source, I'm now questioning the existence of gravity.
 
Royce P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Given the source, I'm now questioning the existence of gravity.


Daily Mail is British, not Russian.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: This condition is very real, and very debilitating for those who have it.

But it's not a farking histamine or mast cell or any other kind of reaction to FARKING GRAVITY.   Because gravity acts on you when you're laying down too, you stupid git.


*lying down
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems to be a nice down to earth girl.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gravity wins again
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 451x364]

Is their education in UK?
Is their copy editors at Daily Mail?


We don't need no education.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a biofeedback response to gravity that causes the condition, but it's not a histamine response so I have to award like 25% credit.  She still fails.

Also, I would think some sort of rate reducing meds, like I have for my afib would work perfectly well, but I'm not gonna get between a girl and her grift, especially one who's been trained to slack and kill in the military like this one has.
 
WassamattaU
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"It sounds funny, I know,
But it really is so . . . . "
 
Stantz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The stupid, it burns
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So she was in the military but now she spends 23 hours a day in bed and has her husband do everything? It's like she turned into a dependapotamus. I didn't know that was contagious.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Serious question - couldn't you just RF ablate the SA node and install a pacemaker? Sure, it's no walk in the park but better than being permanently bedridden.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
In tvat warbling mess do they ever take into account the possibility that she has poor circulation?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have several clients with POTS. Severe cases are quite disabling. Like, really disabling.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It IS a harsh mistress
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

You're just allergic to getting out of bed.  Dumbass.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When we stand up, gravity naturally pulls some of our blood down to our belly, hands, and feet.

Couldn't they just wear a flight suit like the ones fighter pilots wear?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chuck87
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: I have several clients with POTS. Severe cases are quite disabling. Like, really disabling.


I read a while back that strengthening the leg and core muscles can help.  I'm wondering if it is because it improves the skeletal muscle pump.  I also read that wearing compression socks, thigh sleeves, and an abdominal binder when standing can help.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe she could just lie down and think of England.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once again, it's not facts or science, it's what you FEEL that counts.

Guys, you're not having massive gas pains from over-indulging in burritos, you're PMSing because cravings.

Gals, you're not peeing a little when you jump up and down due to stress incontinence, you're jizzing with excitement.

See how dumb that is?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

grokca: It's always bringing me down.


Just get off the floor, Bruce.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Maybe she could just lie down and think of England.


Mainer, so she could think of (New) England?
 
djZorbof
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like the cure would be a career as an astronaut.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought you could best gravity by throwing yourself at the ground and missing.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Knows how she feels:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chuck87: Three Crooked Squirrels: I have several clients with POTS. Severe cases are quite disabling. Like, really disabling.

I read a while back that strengthening the leg and core muscles can help.  I'm wondering if it is because it improves the skeletal muscle pump.  I also read that wearing compression socks, thigh sleeves, and an abdominal binder when standing can help.


In mild case, sure, that probably helps. And my clients wear those. But my clients are mainly relegated to reclining wheelchairs if they are lucky enough to get the insurance company to pay or can do so personally. A doctor here that treats many POTS patients counts HUAs (Hours of Upright Activity), which includes sitting up. Most of my clients with POTS are at about 1-2 hours total. 22-23 hours a day laying down. Nightmare.
 
