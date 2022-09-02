 Skip to content
(WDBO Orlando)   Deputies arrest Florida man who left dead animals at Parkland shooting memorial. Features the most Florida of FloridaMan mug shots   (wdbo.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a better mental health system.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What in the hell do you smoke to make your eyes blue?

Smurf dick?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Heir to the cymbal manufacturing co.  fortune
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a cat showing deference and affection.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What in the hell do you smoke to make your eyes blue?

Smurf dick?


Spice.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?..... Yikes!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: We need a better mental health system.


That's communism! It's every man, woman and child for themselves just as Jesus intended when he said "I got my fishes and wine. Go get your own, you lazy bums"
 
JRoo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He saw woke behavior and KNEW he had to become the opposite.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What in the hell do you smoke to make your eyes blue?

Smurf dick?


The spice must flow...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: We need a better mental health system.


I got buddies who died face down in the muck so that you and I can express themselves through body decoration and the depositing of sacred animals at a sacred location to honor the dead....
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How can guys like that ever get a fair trial?

If I was on a jury, the second I saw him I'd start yelling "GUILTY! GUILTY! THAT MUTHAFARKA GUILTY AS AWWW HELL!"
 
Jean Genetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Suspect was hatless! I repeat, hatless.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As a Florida native let me just say how pleased I am this person is off the street for the Labor Day weekend. Someone is going to be this person's cellmate in jail. Pray for them.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What in the hell do you smoke to make your eyes blue?

Smurf dick?


Long term use of certain drugs can do it including steroids.  Also, there a few rare diseases that can do it.  The effect is caused by thinning of the sclera.  Or, possibly, as another poster pointed out, spice.  :-)
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: We need a better mental health system.


But only in the 36 hours after a mass shooting of more than 6 victims. After that, we can go back to not giving a shiat until the next one.

Oh, and it's vitally important that our lawmakers say we need a better mental health system but don't actually take any action to create one.

And for us civilians, in the 36 hours after a mass shooting, we should LOUDLY say we need a better mental health system on Twitter and Facebook, but we should avoid having ideas about ho to do it or demanding our representatives actually DO something to accomplish what we allegedly want.

Oh, and if that mental health system might result in guns being taken away from the mentally ill or the violent, such as domestic abusers, then that's not the mental health system we want.

Those are the rules.

/none of this is directed towards you
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: We need a better mental health system.


First we need any kind of mental health care system.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dammit!

It's always the ones you least expect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Apologies for the 4th one down. I don't endorse it but the rest of the image was too good not to post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Dammit!

It's always the ones you least expect.

[Fark user image image 576x419]


Crazy idea, but stop letting him post bail. Let him sit in pokey until he's tried for his multiple felonies.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Counselor Troi: "Captain, I sense there is something wrong with this man"
Captain Picard: "Yeah, thanks for that insight! I don't know where we would be without you."
 
Anim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In his defense, everyone that passes out drunk at Mar-a-Lago walks out looking like that.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What a name!
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Counselor Troi: "Captain, I sense there is something wrong with this man"
Captain Picard: "Yeah, thanks for that insight! I don't know where we would be without you."


Counselor Troi was 100% Pro-Life. In the episode "The Child", she is impregnated against her will and has the rape baby. In fact, you never hear about abortions in Star Trek, but rape babies are totally a thing
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

extroverted_suicide: Apologies for the 4th one down. I don't endorse it but the rest of the image was too good not to post.

[Fark user image 425x438]


*takes a moment for self reflection*

Story checks out.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's currently on that radio station?

The Sean Hannity ShowWeekdays 3pm - 6pmI'm not shocked.
 
PineappleOnPizza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rock Krenn: Dammit!

It's always the ones you least expect.

[Fark user image 576x419]


this is one case where the neighbors aren't going to be saying "but he was just so quiet and normal and we never thought anything was odd about him"

/clearly a track record of making good decisions.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The article gives his name as "Mondragon of Margate" so I suppose we shouldn't be surprised that he looks like a Pict warrior from the 700s.

I wonder how much the movie rights for this guy's life story would cost...
 
RealityChuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Svengoolie?

npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: The article gives his name as "Mondragon of Margate" so I suppose we shouldn't be surprised that he looks like a Pict warrior from the 700s.


Hopefully they don't let him near several species of small furry animals.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: What in the hell do you smoke to make your eyes blue?

Smurf dick?


IIRC, you can actually tattoo the whites of your eyes, and he appears to be just the sort of fellow to do this.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I bet that was a quick lineup at the police station.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus, only 29. I have a son that age. This breaks my heart.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jesus, only 29. I have a son that age. This breaks my heart.


Well, there's a well known axiom amongst photographers that the camera adds ten pounds and every facial tattoo adds ten years... to your prison sentence.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RealityChuck: Svengoolie?

[npr.brightspotcdn.com image 850x556]


Berwyn?!?!
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Riche: How can guys like that ever get a fair trial?

If I was on a jury, the second I saw him I'd start yelling "GUILTY! GUILTY! THAT MUTHAFARKA GUILTY AS AWWW HELL!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blondambition: Jesus, only 29. I have a son that age. This breaks my heart.


He seems to be really packing in some life experiences in his twenties!
I'm sure he'll really pull it together in his 30's, settle down, and start a family.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Cinedelic: The article gives his name as "Mondragon of Margate" so I suppose we shouldn't be surprised that he looks like a Pict warrior from the 700s.

I wonder how much the movie rights for this guy's life story would cost...


I reckon about tree fiddy
 
NakedApe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll bet he has a girlfriend, probably obese with bad tattoos, bad teeth and greasy hair. She loves him and wishes people (police) would leave them alone.
 
carkiller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: extroverted_suicide: Apologies for the 4th one down. I don't endorse it but the rest of the image was too good not to post.

[Fark user image 425x438]

*takes a moment for self reflection*

Story checks out.


Not me. I've got a tattoo in the blue zone and I totally do......cost taxes as a state employee, I suppose.

Carry on, then.
 
BlueNanogoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"What should I put on my Neanderthal ridge line right between my eyes? I know! The Pisces symbol, because I'm astrological af."
 
almejita [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Misfits - Crimson Ghost
Youtube 9ezE5oVJGww
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He seems nice
 
