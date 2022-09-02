 Skip to content
(NBC News) FBI uncovers massive looting (nbcnews.com)
80
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He ordered people to take everything. Ev..ver..ry thing. God only knows how many paintings, sculptures, and pens were taken.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do you hate Treason Capitalism?!

I bought a box of mystery Trump docs a few months ago for just $472.  Who wants to open the bidding on some blueprints for a Nuclear Submarine?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...investigators found more than 40 empty folders with "classified" banners on them at Mar-a-Lago. It's unclear what happened to the information that had been inside the folders.

Check the plumbing. Unless he ate it. In that case, check the plumbing.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder when he'll take a vacation to another country, ya know, just to get away for a while.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: He ordered people to take everything. Ev..ver..ry thing. God only knows how many paintings, sculptures, and pens were taken.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: ...investigators found more than 40 empty folders with "classified" banners on them at Mar-a-Lago. It's unclear what happened to the information that had been inside the folders.

Check the plumbing. Unless he ate it. In that case, check the plumbing.

Check the plumbing. Unless he ate it. In that case, check the plumbing.


Or check the boxes of stuff from that Russian Oligarch's place that just got raided yesterday
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ackchually, it was foraging.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that 10000 documents just from the most recent seizure? That's a lot of theft.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I can take what I want, I'm the President"
Fark user imageView Full Size


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG, Trump committed crimes? And we've had, like, a dozen threads about this particular crime?

SURELY, he must be in custody, and charged, awaiting trial?

SURELY, we are a nation of laws, and no one is above the law?

SURELY, after waiting for Trump to be accountable for his crimes for 6 YEARS, SURELY SOMETHING WILL BE DONE...???
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope that Trump did not keep the picture of my penis. I don't think that happened, though, because there was no big semi-truck with the "Oversized Load" signs parked outside of the White House.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MASSIVE DUMPS.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The truth is the only documents they care about are the area 51 reports.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, I'm agreeing with Bill Barr. I'm gonna have to get extra drunk tonight.
Notice I didn't say "drunk." That was already happening.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.


He steamrolled over them for four years.  Normal procedures for all kinds of things, not just records, were suspended, ignored, etc. Those who questioned it got fired.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also found almost four dozen empty folders marked "Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide," according to the detailed property inventory.

Elvis Presley - Return To Sender [Video]
Youtube PU5xxh5UX4U
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a man who literally thought he was the owner of the USA for four years and everything in that time belongs to him. He had no idea that political positions are public servant positions. You are there to serve the country, not own it.
Unfortunately, there's a whole lot of politicians who think the same exact way as he does.
 
Agarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Dammit, I'm agreeing with Bill Barr. I'm gonna have to get extra drunk tonight.
Notice I didn't say "drunk." That was already happening.

[Fark user image 297x508]


auld shebeen has karaoke
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: He ordered people to take everything. Ev..ver..ry thing. God only knows how many paintings, sculptures, and pens were taken.


Pen is stolen-
Please
   use finger
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.


Us presidents have far, far,more leeway with the law and procedure than most Americans realize.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


Hmm. Funny how those other Presidents actually went through an official process to have those documents sent to them BY the records office, but YOUR guy didn't.   Real funny.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still belong to the United States. That's why the Archives was looking for them.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump's lawyers had complained that the initial property receipt the government had given them after the search - which showed that federal agents had removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled secret and top secret - was too vague and didn't say which items were found where.

Fark user imageView Full Size


way to keep it at the top of the news cycle!
 
vmcore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mononymous: OMG, Trump committed crimes? And we've had, like, a dozen threads about this particular crime?

SURELY, he must be in custody, and charged, awaiting trial?

SURELY, we are a nation of laws, and no one is above the law?

SURELY, after waiting for Trump to be accountable for his crimes for 6 YEARS, SURELY SOMETHING WILL BE DONE...???


Hush.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size


he's going to jail and you're going to seethe
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.


Hold on, let me look up the Secret Service texts on the matter
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charge him

Irrevocably sentence him


Ruin every single person in his support group.

Scrub the stain out
 
spacebar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we really surprised Trump would want his "Special Master" to review the top-secret documents?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: He ordered people to take everything. Ev..ver..ry thing. God only knows how many paintings, sculptures, and pens were taken.


theseventies.berkeley.eduView Full Size
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


Uh huh. Keep telling yourself that.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Harry Freakstorm: So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.

Us presidents have far, far,more leeway with the law and procedure than most Americans realize.


Apparently not....
 
MilkusManus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the latest excuses are :

1. The Electoral College once named him as president, so he should be treated differently than people who haven't been named as president
2. He's only guilty of violating a different law than the ones listed in the search warrant

At what point do we get to "Look, you'd have be a moron to let him even see these documents. Find out who let him have them - they're the real criminals!"
 
teh great bozack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...investigators found more than 40 empty folders with "classified" banners on them at Mar-a-Lago."

Not sure if it's my OCD or my exemplary standards for criminal masterminds, but goddamn it... Being beaten by this kind of slob is infuriating.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: He ordered people to take everything. Ev..ver..ry thing. God only knows how many paintings, sculptures, and pens were taken.


Actually, I just came across a story that had the OPPOSITE reasoning, and it's interesting...

People were just cramming shiat into boxes in secret, because if Trump caught them packing up, they'd get in trouble, as he insisted that he didn't have to go anywhere. So they were just cramming shiat into boxes. Makes sense, actually. And it doesn't really excuse anything, because the reason this shiat was just strewn al over in the first place is because he had no respect for rules. So he already wasn't taking proper care of these documents, they just relocated WHERE he was taking improper care...
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


No. This has NEVER happened before.  No one has betrayed the nation like this.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he is just a hoarder
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


That's what they said about  Nixon.  "Every President did that.  Nixon just got caught."  Even so, RMN had the mote of decency to go ahead and resign.  He didn't spend the Ford Administration protesting that he was really still the Prez.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, anyone ever explain why the Records Custodians, the people who are supposed to safeguard these records, let TFG keep them?

First, they should have a record of when and why they were checked out.
Second, they should be returned and secured whenever TFG isn't perusing them.  They can't be stored outside of their vaults.
Third, they should have been collected before TFG left Washington DC.


Records guy:  "Mr President. You can't take that from this room."
Trump ignores the person.
Records guy:  "Mr President you cannot take that document!"
Trump goes into another room and shuts the door.  The records guy knows if he follows, he'll be shot. Trump says to an aide, "fire that guy and hire one of our people."

Fortunately, processes are in place to track records if Records Guy getshiat2 by a bus.  And here we are.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That'll be the new talking point for the GQP:    Ignore the 100's of classified/top secret documents and complain about the 10,000 unclassified ones the FBI took.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guwutine has hunggies for twaitors 'n c'wabouaitors

*squee*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't let him near the Moon Rocks.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dennysgod: That'll be the new talking point for the GQP:    Ignore the 100's of classified/top secret documents and complain about the 10,000 unclassified ones the FBI took.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Way ahead of you...
 
NutWrench
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Justice Department court filing, filed under seal earlier this week but unsealed by a judge Friday, also shows investigators found more than 40 empty folders with "classified" banners on them at Mar-a-Lago. It's unclear what happened to the information that had been inside the folders.

No it isn't.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

zgrizz: This is what happens to every President. Truckloads of documents went with Obama. Truckloads will go with Biden.

There is no crime here, as much as the salivating morons of Facebook, and Frak, want there to be.


You've got something om your...no...no...YUP! Right there!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Surely this....

Narrator: This didn't change anything either, just like the last 100 times.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is like a burglar arguing that he should get to keep all the other stuff he stole because it wasn't listed on the search warrant.
 
