(The Daily Beast) Hero VA: 'Very well...abortions for some, abortions for everyone else"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes we get it right. This is one of those times.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if that's the case, then even in states with really restrictive blue laws, personnel with access could circumvent them. Imagine the anarchy if military folk could buy hard liquor before noon on a Sunday in South Carolina. It would be anarchy.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was quick. On PBS NewsHour last night, when asked this question directly (twice, aggressively) by Amna Nawaz, McDonough refused to answer and said a decision was still pending.
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its there a federal law that says abortions cannot be paid for with public funds?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tobcc: Its there a federal law that says abortions cannot be paid for with public funds?


No
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon:  in federal courthouses and national parks.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also between this and the VA finally giving me 100% disability I'm pretty happy with the VA.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's allegedly one of the country's founding tenets, but states' rights need to be re-examined.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good stuff. I know it's not finalized yet, but even the effort is nice to see. Ya don't hear many "way to go, VA!" stories.  Way to go, VA!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very well, you shall have abortions too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: tobcc: Its there a federal law that says abortions cannot be paid for with public funds?

No


Perhaps you are referring to the Hyde Amendment, but that only applies to Medicaid recipients:
Introduced by anti-choice Congressman Henry J. Hyde, the Hyde Amendment barred the use of federal Medicaid funds for abortion except when the life of the woman would be endangered by carrying the pregnancy to term.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Also between this and the VA finally giving me 100% disability I'm pretty happy with the VA.


Congrats?

I mean, sorry you're on disability but I'm glad they finally came through for you.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry, every abortion comes with a free tiny American flag. Now everyone is happy.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'"Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most," he said. "That's what our nation owes them, and that's what we at VA will deliver." '

sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
catmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The VA has always followed Federal guidelines within their facilities, as far as I know. My brother has been a nurse with them since the mid-80's (just retired) and never moved his nursing license from WI to MA because 1) Holding a license in any state allows him to work in any VA and 2) The fee for a license in MA is twice what it is in WI.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Coming soon:  in federal courthouses and national parks.


If that's what it takes, ok.

What kind of shiathead are you?

/Doesn't have a uterus, still thinks it's not my business, or yours, what anybody does with theirs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: This was quick. On PBS NewsHour last night, when asked this question directly (twice, aggressively) by Amna Nawaz, McDonough refused to answer and said a decision was still pending.


I got the email from VA Central Office like an hour ago... I always delete those, had to go back and check when I saw this link.

Someone made a phone call and got it done.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: Also between this and the VA finally giving me 100% disability I'm pretty happy with the VA.


The VA does, every so often, get things right (but why they want to close their Battle Creek VA hospital, which is their main PTSD-patient hospital, is beyond me).
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downside: Only in cases of rape or when the woman's life is at risk.
Upside: All a woman has to do is state that she's been raped, no police/military report or investigation required.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now let's fully fund the VA, so we can remove means-testing and provide coverage for all veterans...then expand eligibility to veterans and family...and then, before you know it (just like with credit unions!) everybody could be covered by a government run health care system.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's allegedly one of the country's founding tenets, but states' rights need to be re-examined.


It was - in the civil war. And without that reexamination we would have been an insignificant grouping of states that would certainly not play a major part in the world wars or the relative economic and technological successes that came after.

Why we are trying to return to that is beyond me. But every time I think of getting rid of that entirely I pause and wonder just which state would serve as the beacon the country ultimately reflects. There is a chance it would be TX
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's allegedly one of the country's founding tenets, but states' rights need to be re-examined.


No thanks. I can smoke reefer in my state and don't want to wait for the old prohibitionists to die off in order to make it legal federally.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
To all the vets whose abortions will help with stem cell research:

I want to thank your uterus and vaginas for their service.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Theeng: Also between this and the VA finally giving me 100% disability I'm pretty happy with the VA.

The VA does, every so often, get things right (but why they want to close their Battle Creek VA hospital, which is their main PTSD-patient hospital, is beyond me).


And the reason I know this is because I run into some of those patients every single day on my bus ride to and from work every day (the bus that takes me to and from work stops at the Battle Creek VA hospital every run).
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's the military - they have planes.

Can't they just fly women to a blue state and give her a few days off for recovery? Just treat it like any other medical procedure; no different than if she had a bad sprain or the flu.

I mean after all, it is a goddam medical procedure.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is nice and all, but SCOTUS will just make up some new nonsensical legal principle to strike it down in the name of jeebus.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Theeng: Also between this and the VA finally giving me 100% disability I'm pretty happy with the VA.


It sound like hired goons from the VA came by your house and broke your legs. "Ok boys, let''s give him disability"
 
clkeagle [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Ragin' Asian: I know it's allegedly one of the country's founding tenets, but states' rights need to be re-examined.

It was - in the civil war. And without that reexamination we would have been an insignificant grouping of states that would certainly not play a major part in the world wars or the relative economic and technological successes that came after.

Why we are trying to return to that is beyond me. But every time I think of getting rid of that entirely I pause and wonder just which state would serve as the beacon the country ultimately reflects. There is a chance it would be TX


I think the right answer is somewhere in between but leaning more heavily towards the federal side. There are a lot of things that should be uniform across the country (labor laws, primary educational standards, professional certifications, etc), but there are probably a handful of cases where states should have some say in the matters.

In general, I feel that there is a lot more transparency and oversight when a program exists nationwide instead of being run state-by-state. Though I also admit that it can be harder to implement changes or move the needle on a nationwide bureaucracy.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Downside: Only in cases of rape or when the woman's life is at risk.
Upside: All a woman has to do is state that she's been raped, no police/military report or investigation required.


Also it doesn't say life in danger, it says health in danger. That is much broader and dependent on the doctor could cover simply being pregnant itself.

It should simply be available regardless of circumstances, but this is still a step in a better direction than we were at.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Theeng: tobcc: Its there a federal law that says abortions cannot be paid for with public funds?

No


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hyde_Amendment
 
reno301 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Theeng: tobcc: Its there a federal law that says abortions cannot be paid for with public funds?

No

Perhaps you are referring to the Hyde Amendment, but that only applies to Medicaid recipients:
Introduced by anti-choice Congressman Henry J. Hyde, the Hyde Amendment barred the use of federal Medicaid funds for abortion except when the life of the woman would be endangered by carrying the pregnancy to term.


Yes, because it makes sense to make it harder for poor women to get abortions since they probably cannot afford a child.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: It's the military - they have planes.

Can't they just fly women to a blue state and give her a few days off for recovery? Just treat it like any other medical procedure; no different than if she had a bad sprain or the flu.

I mean after all, it is a goddam medical procedure.


When marriage had begun to be equally available for everyone the Army provided non+chargeable leave for people needing to travel to another state to get married.

We had a few soldiers use that. It was refreshing when they would call in wanting to know if their leave was approved and I could say, "yes enjoy your wedding, CPT X, and the BC hope you enjoy many happy years together." Many of them were expecting to have to fight for their packets to be approved and we're pleasantly surprised our command did not make them do that.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: Gin Buddy: It's the military - they have planes.

Can't they just fly women to a blue state and give her a few days off for recovery? Just treat it like any other medical procedure; no different than if she had a bad sprain or the flu.

I mean after all, it is a goddam medical procedure.

When marriage had begun to be equally available for everyone the Army provided non+chargeable leave for people needing to travel to another state to get married.

We had a few soldiers use that. It was refreshing when they would call in wanting to know if their leave was approved and I could say, "yes enjoy your wedding, CPT X, and the BC hope you enjoy many happy years together." Many of them were expecting to have to fight for their packets to be approved and we're pleasantly surprised our command did not make them do that.


As soon as the SCOTUS said "gay marriage shall be approved", the UCMJ had to yank out objections to that, regardless of what the O-10's had to say about it.
 
Free Radical
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol, the majority of your members voted to strip this right from everyone, so there is no reason they should get special treatment.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: fortheloveof: Gin Buddy: It's the military - they have planes.

Can't they just fly women to a blue state and give her a few days off for recovery? Just treat it like any other medical procedure; no different than if she had a bad sprain or the flu.

I mean after all, it is a goddam medical procedure.

When marriage had begun to be equally available for everyone the Army provided non+chargeable leave for people needing to travel to another state to get married.

We had a few soldiers use that. It was refreshing when they would call in wanting to know if their leave was approved and I could say, "yes enjoy your wedding, CPT X, and the BC hope you enjoy many happy years together." Many of them were expecting to have to fight for their packets to be approved and we're pleasantly surprised our command did not make them do that.

As soon as the SCOTUS said "gay marriage shall be approved", the UCMJ had to yank out objections to that, regardless of what the O-10's had to say about it.


Shouted down a contractor the other day. The guy legit asked if I thought LGBTQ should be allowed to serve. I gave the only damn answer that has ever made sense to me: "Absolutely, everyone that wants to should have the chance to help defend their country. Provided they can accomplish the mission I don't care what is in their pants, or who they sleep with as long as it is consensual."

He farked off after that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I know it's allegedly one of the country's founding tenets, but states' rights need to be re-examined.


It was pretty much a dead issue until Reagan went all necrophilliac on it.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: ClavellBCMI: fortheloveof: Gin Buddy: It's the military - they have planes.

Can't they just fly women to a blue state and give her a few days off for recovery? Just treat it like any other medical procedure; no different than if she had a bad sprain or the flu.

I mean after all, it is a goddam medical procedure.

When marriage had begun to be equally available for everyone the Army provided non+chargeable leave for people needing to travel to another state to get married.

We had a few soldiers use that. It was refreshing when they would call in wanting to know if their leave was approved and I could say, "yes enjoy your wedding, CPT X, and the BC hope you enjoy many happy years together." Many of them were expecting to have to fight for their packets to be approved and we're pleasantly surprised our command did not make them do that.

As soon as the SCOTUS said "gay marriage shall be approved", the UCMJ had to yank out objections to that, regardless of what the O-10's had to say about it.

Shouted down a contractor the other day. The guy legit asked if I thought LGBTQ should be allowed to serve. I gave the only damn answer that has ever made sense to me: "Absolutely, everyone that wants to should have the chance to help defend their country. Provided they can accomplish the mission I don't care what is in their pants, or who they sleep with as long as it is consensual."

He farked off after that.


They have media that encourages them to be inflamed hemorrhoids that make life difficult for everyone else. We don't just have an asshole problem. We have an asshole-factory problem.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I just want my miniature American flag already
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I saw that email and was happy. VA facilities are in the state, they're federal territory.

Now if I could get the canteen to stop charging state sales tax on my goodies programming support food.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yes! Thank you! I had complained a lot theybwe4e
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm sure they could get away with this on a military base which is a Federal installation.  But a VA hospital, i don't know.  I do remember back in the day the drinking age for military personnel on base was 18 regardless if the age in the state was 21.
 
Karma Chameleon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Yes! Thank you! I had complained a lot theybwe4e


fark.

I had complained a lot that they weren't doing stuff like this and I'm glad this is a case I'm being proven wrong.

/pats self on back
 
