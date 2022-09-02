 Skip to content
(CNN) At least eight high-profile Russian businessmen have died in accidents or by suicide in the last six months. How strange
    Strange, Police, Russia, Death, Suicide, prominent Russian businessmen, Moscow, Law enforcement agency, Lukoil's chairman Ravil Maganov  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polonium futures are up though.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's been doing a little firing
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's just coincidence.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to bet the shiat Dump has also contained a list of known US assets, and a number of them are now dead, including these guys?
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Pirates.

Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Anyone want to bet the shiat Dump has also contained a list of known US assets, and a number of them are now dead, including these guys?


That's a safe bet.  NYT ran a story a while ago of the CIA reporting higher-than-usual asset losses over the last couple years.
 
josiahgould
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Every Russian school child has surely read the famous book "Defenestration and You; Joining Society"? Or is that just for new Marine Corps recruits...?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The people who say "why do the Oligarchs allow Putin to stay in power?" don't understand the actual power structure in Russia
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
TwilightZone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I believe they have a genetic defect that makes them much more susceptible to gravity than the rest of Europe.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gosh, you hate to see it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Clapton should write a song about defenestrated orcs called "Tears in Hell".
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
To be fair, some of these may have have been due to sanctions revealing a house of cards instead of a thriving business.

Not everyone has to be Putin.

Although I'd bet that Putin has ordered more than a few extrajudicial killings lately.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Clapton should write a song about defenestrated orcs called "Tears in Hell".


Agreed. Putin's killers have apparently decided defenestration as a cause of death is more likely than death by polonium-210. They should have gone with death-by-hit-and-run automobile "accident". In Russia, even your average Russian might buy that one.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I for one am shocked such things would happen when your president is basically a mob boss

Cameras Capture Possible Getaway Car in Boris Nemtsov Murder
Youtube _PAoa7c9m_4
 
