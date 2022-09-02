 Skip to content
(Slate)   Twitter users are about to discover that sometimes getting what you wish for comes with hidden costs. Of course, we're talking about Twitter users, so it's not like they have the capacity to actually learn anything from that discovery. But, still   (slate.com) divider line
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
subby is too grand for twitter and consequently me  : /
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My predicted first edited tweet:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next you'll tell me that Fark is getting edit buttons!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covfefe
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it auto-edit racist comments? Seems like a great tool for people who speak their truth then refer it soon after.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: Next you'll tell me that Fark is getting edit buttons!


Don't be ridiculous.

Drew hasn't yet learned how to use the UPDATE statement.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with Twitter is not that you cannot edit your posts.

The problem with Twitter is that actual human beings are moderated out of existence while right-wing psychopaths are given free reign to spread their propaganda and lies without consequence.

I deleted my Twitter account when I saw that the Ukraine Army account was blocked while the Russian propaganda machine was allowed to spread lies.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems ill-advised, as an edit can render retweets and replies utterly useless--or recontextualize them in a way that maliciously impugns those who replied.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking what? Get over it, you bunch of absolute coked-up donkeys.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange

I was told by the right that twitter is a liberal paradise.
Someone is lying
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Strange

I was told by the right that twitter is a liberal paradise.
Someone is lying


Well, you are, we know that Comrade.

That has nothing to do with this story, so I'm not sure why you're saying this.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pffft. Who nwwds an edit button?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

austerity101: This seems ill-advised, as an edit can render retweets and replies utterly useless--or recontextualize them in a way that maliciously impugns those who replied.


Modern Edits can't, every platform keeps a history and standard practice is to have a little "Edited" flag you can click on and see the history.

What CAN, is Deletes on a thread. They're usually irrecoverable by the standard reader, so what can happen is a huge fight, then a bunch of deletes that make the reasonable look unreasonable.

EG, post something horrible and racist when someone posts something nice, then when someone else jumps in to call you an arsehole, delete your post and BOOM, they're calling the OP an arsehole.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Edit means an update to the storage. Updates are the hardest operation, a worse that deletes. You need to read the record then write that record back, or worse, you need a pointer mechanism that says "don't show this version, which we will keep of course, show the new version."

All of this is work that benefits you, not them.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dyhchong: austerity101: This seems ill-advised, as an edit can render retweets and replies utterly useless--or recontextualize them in a way that maliciously impugns those who replied.

Modern Edits can't, every platform keeps a history and standard practice is to have a little "Edited" flag you can click on and see the history.

What CAN, is Deletes on a thread. They're usually irrecoverable by the standard reader, so what can happen is a huge fight, then a bunch of deletes that make the reasonable look unreasonable.

EG, post something horrible and racist when someone posts something nice, then when someone else jumps in to call you an arsehole, delete your post and BOOM, they're calling the OP an arsehole.


Doesn't Twitter mark that a tweet was deleted?

I understand that there is a edit history that can be looked up, but that requires people to look it up. It's not obvious.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Edit means an update to the storage. Updates are the hardest operation, a worse that deletes. You need to read the record then write that record back, or worse, you need a pointer mechanism that says "don't show this version, which we will keep of course, show the new version."

All of this is work that benefits you, not them.


I kind of vaguely recognised this, but never thought it all the way through.

I used to post on a forum many years ago where you could edit your posts, and I always vaguely thought, yeah... cos it was way, way smaller, nothing like the size of fark.

but actually, editing only changed your post... any replies where you'd been quoted would be unchanged.  which reduces complexity.

and you're right, there's fk all benefit to the website.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly, any comment site allowing edits should check the percentage of content changed. Like you shouldn't be able to change the entire post. Maybe not even more than 30% of it.

New accounts shouldn't be able to edit. That should cut down on a lot of shenanigans right away

And finally, the history should be shown.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Edit means an update to the storage. Updates are the hardest operation, a worse that deletes. You need to read the record then write that record back, or worse, you need a pointer mechanism that says "don't show this version, which we will keep of course, show the new version."

All of this is work that benefits you, not them.


Personally, I'd implement it as an addition attached to the original post and then show a history. That way the operation is no different from a normal insert.  But I have no knowledge of Twitter's architecture so who knows.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I would find that very helpful. I don't know how many times I've regretted not adding more vulgarity to my responses the MTG.
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Perhaps it's the nature of content fated to go viral: We're so excited to put it out there, and in such a hurry to be first, that we have no time to proofread.

There's always time to proffread!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

austerity101: dyhchong: austerity101: This seems ill-advised, as an edit can render retweets and replies utterly useless--or recontextualize them in a way that maliciously impugns those who replied.

Modern Edits can't, every platform keeps a history and standard practice is to have a little "Edited" flag you can click on and see the history.

What CAN, is Deletes on a thread. They're usually irrecoverable by the standard reader, so what can happen is a huge fight, then a bunch of deletes that make the reasonable look unreasonable.

EG, post something horrible and racist when someone posts something nice, then when someone else jumps in to call you an arsehole, delete your post and BOOM, they're calling the OP an arsehole.

Doesn't Twitter mark that a tweet was deleted?

I understand that there is a edit history that can be looked up, but that requires people to look it up. It's not obvious.


It will do, but at least on Facebook you can't view the deleted message. Staff members of the platform can, but good luck getting a Social Media Administrator to simply make someone not look like a dick.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You Don't Really Want a Twitter Edit Button
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lady J: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Edit means an update to the storage. Updates are the hardest operation, a worse that deletes. You need to read the record then write that record back, or worse, you need a pointer mechanism that says "don't show this version, which we will keep of course, show the new version."

All of this is work that benefits you, not them.

I kind of vaguely recognised this, but never thought it all the way through.

I used to post on a forum many years ago where you could edit your posts, and I always vaguely thought, yeah... cos it was way, way smaller, nothing like the size of fark.

but actually, editing only changed your post... any replies where you'd been quoted would be unchanged.  which reduces complexity.

and you're right, there's fk all benefit to the website.


Why do you think these websites don't show you all of your friend's post but throw in unrelated posts.

It takes too long to do the select, so they grab what they can and then throw in "promoted" posts for you to fill in the timeline.

It's faster, and they can control the promoted posts they feed you so they have that going for them as well.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anything that contributes to burning Twitter down. It's not a town square, so much as a town square that is also occupied by a Lovecraftian tentacle monster that is going to suck your soul dry and add it to its collection.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

scanman61: Perhaps it's the nature of content fated to go viral: We're so excited to put it out there, and in such a hurry to be first, that we have no time to proofread.

There's always time to proffread!


The worst tha tcan hap penis an exrta hard to red post.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Lady J: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Edit means an update to the storage. Updates are the hardest operation, a worse that deletes. You need to read the record then write that record back, or worse, you need a pointer mechanism that says "don't show this version, which we will keep of course, show the new version."

All of this is work that benefits you, not them.

I kind of vaguely recognised this, but never thought it all the way through.

I used to post on a forum many years ago where you could edit your posts, and I always vaguely thought, yeah... cos it was way, way smaller, nothing like the size of fark.

but actually, editing only changed your post... any replies where you'd been quoted would be unchanged.  which reduces complexity.

and you're right, there's fk all benefit to the website.

Why do you think these websites don't show you all of your friend's post but throw in unrelated posts.

It takes too long to do the select, so they grab what they can and then throw in "promoted" posts for you to fill in the timeline.

It's faster, and they can control the promoted posts they feed you so they have that going for them as well.


huh?
what promoted posts?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The only reason there are articles about Twitter is the media people are there.
They think ridiculous things like people are reading their posts and Twitter is the town square (it's not).
Twitter has supposedly 290 million active users. A large percentage of those are  bots.
Facebook has 2.9 billion.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: The only reason there are articles about Twitter is the media people are there.
They think ridiculous things like people are reading their posts and Twitter is the town square (it's not).
Twitter has supposedly 290 million active users. A large percentage of those are  bots.
Facebook has 2.9 billion.


so what should reality look like instead?
 
